Moody's upgrades ratings in Azure Finance No.2 plc

London, 22 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today upgraded the ratings of three notes in Azure Finance No.2
plc. The rating action reflects better than expected collateral
performance and increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected
notes.
Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement
to maintain their current ratings.
....GBP126.4M Class A Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 20, 2021 Affirmed Aaa
(sf)
....GBP26.4M Class B Notes, Affirmed
Aaa (sf); previously on May 20, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)
....GBP17.0M Class C Notes, Upgraded
to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 20, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
....GBP5.7M Class D Notes, Upgraded
to A2 (sf); previously on May 20, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
....GBP7.1M Class E Notes, Upgraded
to Baa3 (sf); previously on May 20, 2021 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
....GBP6.1M Class F Notes, Affirmed
Caa1 (sf); previously on May 20, 2021 Affirmed Caa1 (sf)
Azure Finance No.2 plc is a static cash securitisation of auto
receivables extended by Blue Motor Finance Limited (NR) to obligors located
in the United Kingdom. The portfolio consists of hire purchase
agreements extended to private obligors.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by decreased key collateral assumptions,
namely the portfolio default probability, the reduced portfolio
credit enhancement and increased recovery rate assumptions due to better
than expected collateral performance as well as by an increase in credit
enhancement for the affected tranches.
Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions
As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability
and recovery rate assumptions for the portfolio reflecting the collateral
performance to date.
The performance of the transaction has continued to be stable since the
last rating action in May 2021. Total delinquencies have not materially
increased in the past year, with 60 plus days arrears currently
standing at 0.43% of current pool balance compared with
0.37% a year ago. Cumulative defaults currently stand
at 2.70% of original pool balance up from 1.15%
a year earlier.
For Azure Finance No.2 plc, the current default probability
assumption has been reduced to 9.5% from 12.0%
as a percentage of the current portfolio balance and the assumption for
the recovery rate is now 40% compared with 35% previously.
Moody's has also reduced the portfolio credit enhancement to 30%
from 32%.
Increase in Available Credit Enhancement
Sequential amortisation led to the increase in the credit enhancement
available in this transaction.
For instance, the credit enhancement for the upgraded Class C,
D, and E notes increased to 21.11%, 14.71%
and 6.88% from 13.64%, 9.50%
and 4.44% since the last rating action in May 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than
Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement
and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties
and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the
underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration
in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the
credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lisa Macedo
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Gaby Trinkaus, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
