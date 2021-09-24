Moody's upgrades ratings in Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l. Series 2016-1, an Italian consumer CDQ transaction

Frankfurt am Main, September 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today upgraded the ratings of 2 notes in Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l.
Series 2016-1. The rating action reflects the increased
levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes. Moody's affirmed
the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain
their current ratings.
....EUR 902.0M Class A-2016-1
Notes, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Feb 5, 2021 Affirmed
A1 (sf)
....EUR 27.5M Class B-2016-1
Notes, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Feb 5, 2021 Upgraded
to A3 (sf)
....EUR 38.5M Class C-2016-1
Notes, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 5, 2021
Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
....EUR 55.0M Class D-2016-1
Notes, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 5, 2021
Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l. Series 2016-1
("GB 2016-1") is a cash securitisation of Cessione del Quinto ("CDQ")
and Delegazione di Pagamento ("DP") loans extended by Santander Consumer
Bank S.p.A to borrowers resident in Italy. The transaction
featured a four-year revolving period, which expired in October
2020. The transaction is now static.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for
the affected tranches.
Increase in Available Credit Enhancement
Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement
available in this transaction.
The credit enhancement supporting tranches C and D increased to 22.8%
and 14.3% from 18.6% and 11.9%,
respectively, at the time of the last rating action in February
2021.
Counterparty Exposure
Today's rating actions took into consideration the notes'
exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer or account
bank.
The cash proceeds may be invested in eligible investments rated at least
Baa3. The ratings of all rated classes of notes are constrained
by risk from eligible investments.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in September 2021
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264327.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than
Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement,
(3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties
and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the
underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration
in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the
credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michal Kuehnel
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Michelangelo Margaria
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454