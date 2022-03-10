Moody's upgrades ratings in Honours PLC Series 2

London, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, (“Moody's”) has today upgraded the ratings of two notes in Honours PLC Series 2. The rating action reflects the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.

Honours PLC Series 2 is a static cash securitisation of student loans extended to obligors in the UK by the Student Loan Company Limited ("SLC"), a UK public sector organization.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

....GBP 54.2M Class A2 Notes, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Apr 19, 2021 Affirmed A3 (sf)

....GBP 33.35M Class B Notes, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Apr 19, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

....GBP 18M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 19, 2021 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

....GBP 11.95M Class D Notes, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 19, 2021 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

The transaction was amortising pro-rata since August 2013 until June 2018. The increase in defaults and third parties' costs led to the build-up in principal deficiency ledger ("PDL") over the three million threshold resulting in sequential amortisation.

Sequential amortization from June 2018 onward led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction. For instance, credit enhancement calculated as subordinated notes minus unpaid PDL over sum of all notes increased to 25.0% from 21.6% for class B and to 11.3% from 10.2% for class C since the last rating action in April 2021.

Collateral Assumptions:

Moody's projected the future default on the outstanding portfolio by assessing the proportion of loans leaving deferment each year. In its analysis, the rating agency assumed that the future deferment threshold would either stay stable or increase with the average monthly salary in the UK.

Out of the loans that would leave deferment, Moody's estimated the amount of loans that would benefit from the Authority's cancelation indemnity which covers loans outstanding for more than 25 years and that are not in arrears. For the part of the pool exiting deferment, which is not covered by this cancelation indemnity, Moody's assumed a default rate of 12.5% for the loans repaying and 30% for the loans overdue, and a recovery rate of 30%. Moody's decreased the Portfolio Credit Enhancement (PCE) to 30% from 31.25%.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating actions took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer and account banks.

The ratings of the A2 and B notes are constrained by operational risk. Moody's considers that the lack of back-up servicing arrangement may lead to payment disruption in the event of servicer disruption. Moody's also noted that the Liquidity Reserve funding led to the non-payment of the rated note's interest in October 2021, which was cured in the following month including the repayment of accrued note interest, and that a recent breach of consumer regulations led to a limited loss of GBP 0.25 million which was fully compensated by the servicer Link Financial Outsourcing Limited. The ratings of tranches A2 and B are constrained at A3 (sf).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Scheduled Amortisation UK Student Loan-Backed Securitisations Surveillance Methodology" published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264390. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

