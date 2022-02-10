Moody's upgrades ratings in Italian NPL Fino 1 Securitisation S.r.l.

Madrid, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of three notes in Fino 1 Securitisation S.r.l. ("Fino"). The rating action reflects better than expected collateral performance which translates into an increased credit enhancement for the Notes.

....EUR650,000,000 Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due October 2045, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Nov 23, 2017 Assigned A2 (sf)

....EUR29,640,000 Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due October 2045, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Nov 23, 2017 Assigned Ba3 (sf)

....EUR40,000,000 Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due October 2045, Upgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Nov 23, 2017 Assigned B1 (sf)

Maximum achievable rating is Aa3 (sf) for structured finance transactions in Italy, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling of the country.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by better than expected collateral performance.

Better than expected collateral performance:

Although Fino transaction is slightly underperforming its original business plan, Moody's expectations at closing of the transaction were lower than the original business plan and the transaction is performing above our initial expectations. Cumulative Collection Ratio (computed as the ratio between collections net of non-core and core Recovery Expenses and collections net of legal fees expected in the original business plan) stands at 89.58% as of the most recent IPD. Same ratio looking at gross collections stood at 91.76%, broadly stable compared to 93.39% one year ago.

The Servicer has updated its original projections with a soft reduction from the original business plan compared to other Italian NPL transactions.

The pace of collection which went slightly down during the height of the coronavirus pandemic has increased after June 2020 with gross collections consistently above EUR 30mm per quarter. Gross collections up to December 2021 as a percentage of the original Gross Book Value ("GBV") stood at 16.36%.

In term of underlying portfolio, the reported GBV, which we understand includes GBV at cut-off date for positions still being worked on by the servicer, stood at EUR 4.74 billion as of December 2021 down from EUR 5.37 billion at closing, with 41.5% of pool in the north. We can see evolution in terms of closed foreclosure and bankruptcy. The ReoCo was activated as of October 2020.

Moody's notes that Class B and C deferral triggers have not been hit up to date.

NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections. Due to the current economic environment, Moody's has considered additional stresses in its analysis, including a 6 to 12-month delay in the recovery timing.

Moody's has taken into account the potential cost of the GACS Guarantee within its cash flow modelling, while any potential benefit from the guarantee for the senior Noteholders has not been considered in its analysis.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement:

The advance rate on Class A Notes, the ratio between Class A Notes' balance and the outstanding GBV at cut-off date for positions still being worked on by the servicer, decreased to 2.06% as of the December 2021 interest payment date from 12.10% at closing. Similarly advance rates for Class B and C Notes stood at 2.68% and 3.53% as of the same date down from 12.65% and 13.39% at closing. A lower advance rate translates into higher protection against credit losses for the Notes. Indeed when we compare servicer's net expected collections from January 2022 onwards to the balance of the Notes, the ratio is over 6x for class A notes. Net collections are applied according to the transaction's priority of payments with costs and interests ranking senior to class A notes, but this is a strong coverage compared to other transactions.

Class A balance is now at 15% of the balance when we rated the transaction.

Class B and C notes do not benefit from the cash reserve in the transaction. Moody's notes that the unpaid interests on B and C notes are deferrable without accruing interest on interests and has factored this in the rating of these notes.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, or account banks.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transaction and other mitigants support continuity of Note payments in case of servicer default. The ratings of the class A Notes are constrained by operational risk.

The transaction does not include a back-up servicer nor a back-up servicer facilitator, however the portfolio monitor agent monitors the performance of the special servicer against the business plan and some predefined key performance indicators by portfolio clusters. In the event of under-performance with respect to the business plan a benchmark process may be initiated by the SPV supported by the portfolio monitor agent which might also help to find a replacement in case the special servicing agreement with the servicer is terminated or help to find a sub-servicer for a portion of the portfolio. If the servicer report is not available at any payment date, the calculation agent may prepare the payment report based on estimates and a simplified waterfall. Moody's considers that the liquidity support provided to the rated Notes via the liquidity reserve may be used in case of underperformance of the special servicer, given the nature of the assets. This, in conjunction with the lack of a back-up servicer, means that continuity of Note payments could be affected in case of servicer disruption.

The cash proceeds may be invested in eligible investments rated at least Baa2.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) the recovery process of the non-performing loans producing significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame than expected; (ii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans; (ii) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

