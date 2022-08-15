Moody's upgrades ratings in Motor Securities 2018-1 Designated Activity Company

London, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of one credit linked Notes and one credit protection deed tranche in Motor Securities 2018-1 Designated Activity Company ("Motor 2018-1"). The rating action reflects the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected Notes.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

....GBP18.8M Class C CLN Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....GBP30M Class D1 CLN Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

....GBP660M Class A CPD Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP22.5M Class B CPD Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP18.8M Class C CPD Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

....GBP30M Class D1 CPD Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Motor 2018-1 is a synthetic securitisation of a static pool of UK auto loans originated by Santander Consumer (UK) plc. Santander UK plc and Santander Consumer (UK) plc entered into two credit protection deeds (CPDs) with Motor 2018-1 to protect them against credit losses stemming from the reference portfolio of UK auto loans. The Notes will cover all payments the issuer has to make under the CPDs to cover portfolio losses, which result in the adjustment of the Notes' outstanding balance in a reverse sequential order.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability and recovery rate assumptions for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of the transaction has continued to be stable since the last rating action in October 2021. 90 days plus arrears are currently standing at 1.04% of current pool balance. Cumulative losses currently stand at 0.97% of original pool balance.

The current default probability is 3.25% of the current portfolio balance, the assumption for the fixed recovery rate is 40% and the portfolio credit enhancement is 12%.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction.

For instance, the credit enhancement for the most senior tranche affected by today's rating action, Class D1 Notes, increased to 10.39% from 4.60% since the latest rating action.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account banks.

The proceeds from the issuance of the Notes have been deposited respectively in the senior cash deposit account and in the junior cash deposit account, both of them in the name of the issuer and held at Cash Deposit Account bank Santander UK plc (deposit rating A1/P-1). The rating of the Class C CLN Notes is constrained by the Cash Deposit Account bank exposure taking into account the replacement trigger.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected.

Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

