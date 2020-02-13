Moody's upgrades ratings in Paragon Mortgages (No. 12) PLC and Paragon Mortgages (No. 15) PLC

London, 13 February 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the ratings of four notes in Paragon Mortgages (No. 12)
PLC and Paragon Mortgages (No. 15) PLC. The rating action
reflects the upgrade of Barclays Bank PLC's Counterparty Risk assessment
("CR assessment") to A1(cr) from A2(cr) acting as swap counterparty
in both transactions and, for Paragon Mortgages (No. 12)
PLC, the reduced swap exposure and, for Paragon Mortgages
(No. 15) PLC, the increased levels of credit enhancement.
Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement
to maintain the current rating on the affected notes.
Issuer: Paragon Mortgages (No. 12) PLC
....GBP815.2M Class A1 Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2018 Affirmed Aaa
(sf)
....GBP145M Class A2a Notes, Affirmed
Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
....EUR245M Class A2b Notes, Affirmed
Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
....US$311M Class A2c Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2018 Affirmed Aaa
(sf)
....GBP25M Class B1a Notes, Upgraded
to Aa1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2018 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)
....EUR126M Class B1b Notes, Upgraded
to Aa1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2018 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)
....GBP17M Class C1a Notes, Affirmed
A2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2018 Affirmed A2 (sf)
....EUR106M Class C1b Notes, Affirmed
A2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2018 Affirmed A2 (sf)
Issuer: Paragon Mortgages (No. 15) PLC
....US$1000M Class A1 Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 21, 2013 Confirmed at
Aaa (sf)
....GBP209.5M Class A2a Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 21, 2013 Confirmed at
Aaa (sf)
....EUR110M Class A2b Notes, Affirmed
Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 21, 2013 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)
....US$150M Class A2c Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 21, 2013 Confirmed at
Aaa (sf)
....GBP17M Class B1a Notes, Upgraded
to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 19, 2007 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa2 (sf)
....EUR85.5M Class B1b Notes,
Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 19, 2007 Assigned Aa2
(sf)
....EUR110.5M Class C1b Notes,
Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jul 19, 2007 Definitive Rating
Assigned A2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by the upgrade of Barclays Bank PLC's
Counterparty Risk assessment ("CR assessment") to A1(cr) from
A2(cr) acting as swap counterparty in both transactions and, for
Paragon Mortgages (No. 12) PLC, the reduced swap exposure
and, for Paragon Mortgages (No. 15) PLC, the increased
levels of credit enhancement.
Today's rating action also took into account the increased uncertainty
relating to the impact of the performance of the UK economy on the transaction
over the next few years, due to the on-going discussions
relating to the final Brexit agreement.
Counterparty Exposure
Today's rating actions took into consideration the notes'
exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, account
banks or swap providers.
Moody's assessed the exposure to Barclays Bank PLC acting as swap
counterparty. Barclays Bank PLC's CR assessment was upgraded
to A1 (cr) from A2(cr) on 29 January 2020 (see http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_417506).
Moody's analysis considered the risks of additional losses on the notes
if they were to become unhedged following a swap counterparty default
by using the CR assessment as reference point for swap counterparties.
Moody's concluded that the Class B1a and B1b Notes of both transactions
are no longer constrained by the swap agreement entered between the issuers
and Barclays Bank PLC.
In Paragon Mortgages (No. 12) PLC, the A1 Note Conditional
Purchaser purchased the Class A1 Notes at their sterling equivalent value
on 15 May 2019, which resulted in the termination of the Class A1
Note's swap with Barclays Bank PLC. Class A1 represented
46% as a percentage of pool balance as at the last reporting date
15 November 2019, thus reducing proportionally the swap exposure.
Increase in Available Credit Enhancement.
In Paragon Mortgages (No. 15) PLC, the credit enhancement
for the tranches B1a and B1b affected by today's rating action increased
to 17.2% from 9.4% since issuance.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than
Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement
and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties
and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the
underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration
in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the
credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alexis Rivet
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Gaby Trinkaus, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
