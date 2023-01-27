Moody's upgrades ratings in Portuguese NPL transaction GUINCHO FINANCE

Madrid, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of Class B Notes and affirmed the ratings of Class A Notes in GUINCHO FINANCE ("GUINCHO"). The upgrade reflects better than expected collateral performance which translates into an increased credit enhancement for the affected notes with a significant reduction in the advance rate in the last period. Moody's affirmed the rating of the Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current rating.

....EUR 84M Class A Notes, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Mar 21, 2022 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

....EUR 14M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Mar 21, 2022 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Maximum achievable rating is Aa2 (sf) for structured finance transactions in Portugal, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling of the country.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Class B Notes upgrade is prompted by better than expected collateral performance which translates into an increased credit enhancement for the affected notes. Moody's affirmed the rating of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current rating.

Better than expected collateral performance

Original servicers' expectations for the GUINCHO transaction for the two last collection periods, which were amongst the highest periodical figures anticipated in the original business plan, were not achieved and the transaction is now underperforming its original business plan (by around 18% on gross collections and 9% net of legal and procedural costs and deal expenses but gross of servicers' fees when considering the combination of the three subpools) compared to around 4% overperformance at the time Moody's took the last rating action on the transaction. In particular, collections in the last period were the lowest observed since closing of the transaction. However, collections are still exceeding Moody's expectations at closing which were lower than the original business plan.

The addition of collections to date and servicers' updated projections in October 2022 business plans are still slightly higher than their original projections. Gross collections up to October 2022 as a percentage of the original Gross Book Value ("GBV") stood at around 19% and NPV Cumulative Profitability Ratio (which compares the sum of the net present values of gross collections net of Receivables Recovery Expenses received for Exhausted Debt Relationships compared to the expected in the original business plan) remains at healthy levels of 158%.

In terms of underlying portfolio, the reported GBV stood at EUR 381.25 million as of October 2022 down from EUR 480.75 million at closing. Portfolio is serviced by Whitestar Asset Solutions, S.A. (which initially serviced secured loans to individuals and took over servicing of unsecured loans from Proteus Asset Management, Unipessoal Lda. ("Altamira") on May 2021) and Hipoges.

Moody's notes that Class B deferral trigger has not been hit up to date.

NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections. Due to the current economic environment, Moody's has considered additional stresses in its analysis, including a 6 -month delay in the recovery timing.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

The advance rate on Class A Notes, the ratio between Class A Notes' balance and the outstanding GBV for positions still being worked on by the servicer, decreased to 2.76% as of November 2022, down from 17.47% at closing and 5.44% as of November 2021. Similarly advance rate for Class B Notes (the ratio between the Class A and B Notes' balance and the outstanding GBV) stood at 6.37% as of the same date down from 20.38% at closing and 8.84% as of November 2021. A lower advance rate translates into higher protection against credit losses for the Notes. Indeed when we compare servicer's expected collections net of costs and fees from November 2022 onwards to the balance of the Notes, the ratio is over 4x for class A notes. Net collections are applied according to the transaction's priority of payments with costs and interests ranking senior to class A notes, but this is a strong coverage. Also for class B notes, the ratio is over 1.5x.

Class A balance is now at 12.77% of the balance when we rated the transaction.

Class B Notes do not benefit from the cash reserve in the transaction. Moody's notes that the unpaid interests on Class B Notes are deferrable with accruing interest on interest. The rating of the notes takes into consideration potential future liquidity constraints when the reserve fund will no longer be available to cover senior costs and interests.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, or account banks.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transaction and other mitigants support continuity of Note payments in case of servicer default. The ratings of the class A Notes are constrained by operational risk. The transaction does not include a back-up servicer nor a back-up servicer facilitator. Moody's considers that the liquidity support provided to the rated notes via the cash reserve may be used in case of underperformance of the special servicer, given the nature of the assets. This, in conjunction with the lack of a back-up servicer, means that continuity of note payments could be affected in case of servicer disruption.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) the recovery process of the non-performing loans producing significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame than expected; (ii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans; (ii) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

