Moody's upgrades ratings in SCF RAHOITUSPALVELUT VIII DAC, a Finnish Auto ABS

Frankfurt am Main, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of 2 notes and affirmed the rating of 1 note in SCF RAHOITUSPALVELUT VIII DAC. The rating action reflects the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes as well as better than expected collateral performance.

....EUR 725.2M Class A Notes due October 2029, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 42M Class B Notes due October 2029, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

....EUR 8M Class C Notes due October 2029, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Oct 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches and a decrease in the portfolio lifetime expected defaults due to better than expected collateral performance. Moody's affirmed the rating of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current rating on the affected notes.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction. The credit enhancement for classes B and C increased to 5.4% and 4.1% from 4.0% and 3.0% respectively since closing.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability assumption for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of the transactions has been stable since closing. As of the June 2020 interest payment date cumulative defaults stood at 0.19% of the original pool balance, with pool factor of 73.7%. Moody's assumed mean default probability of 2.7% of the current portfolio balance, translating into mean default assumption of 2.2% as of the original pool balance. This is lower than the previous assumption of 2.7%. Moody's left the assumptions for the fixed recovery rate and the portfolio credit enhancement unchanged at 45% and 11.0% respectively.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in Finnish economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic there has been a significant pickup in the volume of payment holidays granted to borrowers whose loans are securitized in the collateral pool of this transaction. While the volume of new payment holidays has since decreased, the outstanding amount of loans currently on payment holidays remains elevated. Moody's has taken this into account in the analysis.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will not be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

