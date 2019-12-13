Moody's upgrades ratings in Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2018-1 DAC, a securitisation of online-originated SME loans

London, 13 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the ratings of 4 classes of notes in Small Business Origination
Loan Trust 2018-1 DAC ("SBOLT 2018-1" or the
"Issuer"). The rating action reflects the increased
levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.
....GBP128.07M (current outstanding
balance of GBP40.43M) Class A Floating Rate Asset-Backed
Notes due December 2026, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Mar 15, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
....GBP12.39M (current outstanding
balance of GBP7.24M) Class B Floating Rate Asset-Backed
Notes due December 2026, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Mar 15, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
....GBP14.46M (current outstanding
balance of GBP8.45M) Class C Floating Rate Asset-Backed
Notes due December 2026, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Mar 15, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
....GBP14.46M (current outstanding
balance of GBP8.45M) Class D Floating Rate Asset-Backed
Notes due December 2026, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously
on Mar 15, 2019 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for
the affected tranches, alongside excess spread having been sufficient
to broadly offset defaults which have already occurred in the transaction.
Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:
As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability
and recovery rate assumptions for the portfolio reflecting the collateral
performance to date.
The performance of the transaction has broadly been in line with expectations
since closing with steady increases in performance metrics since the last
rating action in March 2019. Total delinquencies have increased
in the past year, with 30 days plus arrears currently standing at
3.66% of current pool balance compared to 1.87%
in November 2018. 60 days plus arrears currently stand at 2.06%
of current pool balance compared to 1.07% in November 2018.
Cumulative defaults have steadily increased and currently stand at 6.97%
of original pool balance, up from 1.81% a year earlier.
Of the GBP14.40M of cumulative defaults to date, GBP13.51M
have been recovered through capture of excess spread.
For SBOLT 2018-1, Moody's has maintained its original default
probability assumption for the transaction of 11% of original balance.
Maintenance of this value requires an adjustment to the current default
probability assumption to reflect performance to date. The revised
(current) default probability is 9.6% of the current portfolio
balance and the assumption for the fixed recovery rate is 20%.
Moody's has maintained its portfolio credit enhancement at a value of
42% which, combined with the revised key collateral assumptions,
corresponds to an adjusted coefficient of volatility (COV) of 56.8%.
Moody's decreased the default probability assumption to 9.6%
from 12.3% in March 2019 to reflect the portfolio composition
based on updated loan by loan information and portfolio performance,
taking into consideration the current industry concentrations among other
credit risk factors.
Increase in Available Credit Enhancement
Sequential amortization and trapping of excess spread led to the increase
in the credit enhancement available in this transaction.
For instance, the credit enhancement for the most senior tranche
affected by today's rating action increased to 57.81%
from 42.13% at the last rating action.
Counterparty Exposure
Today's rating actions took into consideration the notes'
exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, account
banks or swap providers.
Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transaction and
other mitigants support continuity of note payments, in case of
servicer default. The ratings of the notes are not constrained
by operational risk. Moody's considers that the current back-up
servicing arrangements are sufficient to support payments in the event
of servicer disruption.
Moody's assessed the exposure to NatWest Markets Plc acting as cap
counterparty. Moody's analysis considered the risks of additional
losses on the notes if they were to become unhedged following a derivative
counterparty default by using the CR assessment as reference point for
derivative counterparties. Moody's concluded that the ratings
of the notes are not constrained by the cap agreement entered into between
the Issuer and NatWest Markets Plc.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published
in July 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than
Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement
and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the
underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration
in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the
credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
