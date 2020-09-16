Moody's upgrades ratings in one Italian and one German Auto ABS transaction

Frankfurt am Main, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings in
one Italian and one German Auto ABS transaction. The rating action
reflects the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected tranches.
Issuer: Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction
Fifteen S.r.l
....EUR 911M Class A Notes, Affirmed
Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 11, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
....EUR 5M Class B Notes, Affirmed A1
(sf); previously on Nov 11, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
....EUR 43M Class C Notes, Upgraded
to A1 (sf); previously on Nov 11, 2019 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
....EUR 15M Class D Notes, Upgraded
to A3 (sf); previously on Nov 11, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
....EUR 10M Class E Notes, Upgraded
to Baa2 (sf); previously on Nov 11, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)
....Commingling Reserve Facility Notes,
Affirmed at Baa3; previously on Nov 11, 2019 Affirmed Baa3
(sf)
Issuer: Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction
Sixteen UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
....EUR 540M Class A Notes, Affirmed
Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
....EUR 18M Class B Notes, Upgraded
to Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
....EUR 20M Class C Notes, Upgraded
to Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
A1 (sf)
....EUR 16M Class D Notes, Upgraded
to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa1 (sf)
....EUR 11M Class E Notes, Upgraded
to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba1 (sf)
Maximum achievable rating for structured finance transactions in Italy
is Aa3 (sf), driven by the local currency country ceiling (Aa3)
of the country.
Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Fifteen S.r.l
("ABEST 15") is a cash securitisation of auto loan receivables extended
by FCA Bank S.p.A. ("FCAB") to obligors located in
Italy. ABEST 15 featured a 2-year revolving period which
ended in May 2019.
Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Sixteen UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
is a cash securitisation of auto loan receivables extended by FCA Bank
Deutschland GmbH, which is owned by FCA Bank S.p.A.
("FCAB") to obligors located in Germany. ABEST 16 featured a 1-year
revolving period which ended in December 2019.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for
the affected tranches.
Increase in Available Credit Enhancement
Sequential amortization and non-amortizing reserve fund (ABEST
15) and sequential amortization (ABEST 16) led to the increase in the
credit enhancement available in these transactions.
Credit enhancement available under Classes B, C, D and E in
ABEST 15 increased to 19.75%, 10.93%,
7.86% and 5.81% from 9.9%,
5.6%, 4.1% and 3.1% at
closing respectively.
Credit enhancement available under Classes B, C, D and E in
ABEST 16 increased to 15.52%, 11.16%,
7.67% and 5.27% from 11.81%,
8.60%, 6.03% and 4.26%
at closing respectively.
Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions
As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability
and recovery rate assumptions for the portfolios reflecting the collateral
performance to date.
The performance of ABEST 15 has continued to be stable since closing.
The delinquency rates have edged higher but remain at relatively low levels,
with 90 days plus arrears standing at 0.23% of the current
portfolio balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.50%
of original pool balance plus replenishments. Since the end of
the 2-year revolving period in May 2019, the pool factor,
measured as the current over the original pool balance, has decreased
to 48.6%.
For ABEST 15 Moody's has maintained the mean default assumption of 1.26%
on the original pool balance plus replenishments. Moody's left
the assumptions for the recovery rate and portfolio credit enhancement
unchanged at 15% and 10% respectively.
The performance of ABEST 16 has continued to be stable since closing.
The delinquency rates remain at relatively low levels, with 90 days
plus arrears standing at 0.10% of the current portfolio
balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.26%
of original pool balance plus replenishments. Since the end of
the 1-year revolving period in December 2019, the pool factor,
measured as the current balance over the original pool balance,
has decreased to 74%.
For ABEST 16 Moody's has maintained the mean expected loss assumption
of 2.0% of the original pool balance plus replenishments,
unchanged at 2.0% since closing. Moody's left the
assumptions for the recovery rate and portfolio credit enhancement unchanged
at 0% and 13% respectively.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak Italian and German economic activity and a gradual recovery
for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Counterparty Exposure
Today's rating actions took into consideration the Notes' exposure to
relevant counterparties, such as servicers, account banks
or swap providers.
Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transactions and
other mitigants support continuity of Note payments, in case of
servicer default, using the CR assessment as a reference point for
servicers.
In ABEST 15 the cash proceeds may be invested in eligible investments
rated at least Baa1 or P-2 if a long-term rating is not
available. This exposure limits the rating of the Class B and Class
C Notes to A1 (sf), as contemplated in "Moody's Approach to Assessing
Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020.
Counterparty Instrument Rating ("CIR") of the Commingling Reserve Facility
in ABEST 15
In ABEST 15, the assigned CIR measures the risk posed to the Commingling
Reserve Facility provider on an expected loss basis. Given the
contingent nature of the Commingling Reserve Facility, the expected
loss is calculated based on: (i) the probability of the commingling
reserve being drawn; and (ii) the severity posed to the Commingling
Reserve Facility provider in scenarios where the commingling reserve has
been drawn and the Commingling Reserve Facility is not fully repaid at
the final maturity date. The CIR on the Commingling Reserve Facility
is strongly linked to FCAB's long-term CR assessment. If
FCAB were to become insolvent, then the commingling reserve could
be drawn to cover collections not transferred to the Issuer and in that
case the Commingling Reserve Facility would not be repaid in full.
Given FCAB's unchanged CR assessment of Baa2(cr), the Commingling
Reserve Facility CIR is affirmed at Baa3 (sf).
For further details, please see "Moody's Approach to Counterparty
Instrument Ratings'' published in July 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better
than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement;
(3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties;
and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance
of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected;
(3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; and
(4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michal Kuehnel
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Michelangelo Margaria
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Johann Grieneisen
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
