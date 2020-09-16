Moody's upgrades ratings in one Italian and one German Auto ABS transaction

Frankfurt am Main, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings in one Italian and one German Auto ABS transaction. The rating action reflects the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected tranches.

Issuer: Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Fifteen S.r.l

....EUR 911M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 11, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 5M Class B Notes, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Nov 11, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

....EUR 43M Class C Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Nov 11, 2019 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....EUR 15M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Nov 11, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

....EUR 10M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Nov 11, 2019 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

....Commingling Reserve Facility Notes, Affirmed at Baa3; previously on Nov 11, 2019 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Sixteen UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

....EUR 540M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 18M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 20M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

....EUR 16M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

....EUR 11M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Maximum achievable rating for structured finance transactions in Italy is Aa3 (sf), driven by the local currency country ceiling (Aa3) of the country.

Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Fifteen S.r.l ("ABEST 15") is a cash securitisation of auto loan receivables extended by FCA Bank S.p.A. ("FCAB") to obligors located in Italy. ABEST 15 featured a 2-year revolving period which ended in May 2019.

Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Sixteen UG (haftungsbeschränkt) is a cash securitisation of auto loan receivables extended by FCA Bank Deutschland GmbH, which is owned by FCA Bank S.p.A. ("FCAB") to obligors located in Germany. ABEST 16 featured a 1-year revolving period which ended in December 2019.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization and non-amortizing reserve fund (ABEST 15) and sequential amortization (ABEST 16) led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in these transactions.

Credit enhancement available under Classes B, C, D and E in ABEST 15 increased to 19.75%, 10.93%, 7.86% and 5.81% from 9.9%, 5.6%, 4.1% and 3.1% at closing respectively.

Credit enhancement available under Classes B, C, D and E in ABEST 16 increased to 15.52%, 11.16%, 7.67% and 5.27% from 11.81%, 8.60%, 6.03% and 4.26% at closing respectively.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability and recovery rate assumptions for the portfolios reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of ABEST 15 has continued to be stable since closing. The delinquency rates have edged higher but remain at relatively low levels, with 90 days plus arrears standing at 0.23% of the current portfolio balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.50% of original pool balance plus replenishments. Since the end of the 2-year revolving period in May 2019, the pool factor, measured as the current over the original pool balance, has decreased to 48.6%.

For ABEST 15 Moody's has maintained the mean default assumption of 1.26% on the original pool balance plus replenishments. Moody's left the assumptions for the recovery rate and portfolio credit enhancement unchanged at 15% and 10% respectively.

The performance of ABEST 16 has continued to be stable since closing. The delinquency rates remain at relatively low levels, with 90 days plus arrears standing at 0.10% of the current portfolio balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.26% of original pool balance plus replenishments. Since the end of the 1-year revolving period in December 2019, the pool factor, measured as the current balance over the original pool balance, has decreased to 74%.

For ABEST 16 Moody's has maintained the mean expected loss assumption of 2.0% of the original pool balance plus replenishments, unchanged at 2.0% since closing. Moody's left the assumptions for the recovery rate and portfolio credit enhancement unchanged at 0% and 13% respectively.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak Italian and German economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating actions took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicers, account banks or swap providers.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transactions and other mitigants support continuity of Note payments, in case of servicer default, using the CR assessment as a reference point for servicers.

In ABEST 15 the cash proceeds may be invested in eligible investments rated at least Baa1 or P-2 if a long-term rating is not available. This exposure limits the rating of the Class B and Class C Notes to A1 (sf), as contemplated in "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020.

Counterparty Instrument Rating ("CIR") of the Commingling Reserve Facility in ABEST 15

In ABEST 15, the assigned CIR measures the risk posed to the Commingling Reserve Facility provider on an expected loss basis. Given the contingent nature of the Commingling Reserve Facility, the expected loss is calculated based on: (i) the probability of the commingling reserve being drawn; and (ii) the severity posed to the Commingling Reserve Facility provider in scenarios where the commingling reserve has been drawn and the Commingling Reserve Facility is not fully repaid at the final maturity date. The CIR on the Commingling Reserve Facility is strongly linked to FCAB's long-term CR assessment. If FCAB were to become insolvent, then the commingling reserve could be drawn to cover collections not transferred to the Issuer and in that case the Commingling Reserve Facility would not be repaid in full. Given FCAB's unchanged CR assessment of Baa2(cr), the Commingling Reserve Facility CIR is affirmed at Baa3 (sf).

For further details, please see "Moody's Approach to Counterparty Instrument Ratings'' published in July 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement; (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

