Moody's upgrades ratings in six UK buy-to-let RMBS transactions

London, 23 September 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the ratings of fifteen notes in Twin Bridges 2017-1 Plc
("Twin Bridges 2017-1"), Twin Bridges 2018-1
PLC ("Twin Bridges 2018-1"), Twin Bridges 2019-1
PLC ("Twin Bridges 2019-1"), Twin Bridges 2019-2
PLC ("Twin Bridges 2019-2"), Twin Bridges 2020-1
PLC ("Twin Bridges 2020-1"), and Twin Bridges
2021-1 PLC ("Twin Bridges 2021-1"). The
rating action reflects better than expected collateral performance and,
except for Twin Bridges 2021-1, the increased levels of credit
enhancement for the affected notes.
Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement
to maintain their current ratings.
Issuer: Twin Bridges 2017-1 Plc
....GBP237.8M Class A Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 22, 2021 Affirmed Aaa
(sf)
....GBP20.3M Class B Notes, Affirmed
Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 22, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)
....GBP17.4M Class C Notes, Upgraded
to Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 22, 2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
....GBP5.8M Class D Notes, Upgraded
to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jan 22, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Issuer: Twin Bridges 2018-1 PLC
....GBP246M Class A Notes, Affirmed
Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
....GBP15M Class B Notes, Upgraded to
Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
....GBP16.5M Class C Notes, Upgraded
to Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
....GBP13.5M Class D Notes, Upgraded
to Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Issuer: Twin Bridges 2019-1 PLC
....GBP271.6M Class A Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 17, 2019 Definitive Rating
Assigned Aaa (sf)
....GBP16.5M Class B Notes, Upgraded
to Aaa (sf); previously on May 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
....GBP18.1M Class C Notes, Upgraded
to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
A1 (sf)
....GBP13.2M Class D Notes, Upgraded
to Aa2 (sf); previously on May 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
Issuer: Twin Bridges 2019-2 PLC
....GBP249M Class A Notes, Affirmed
Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
....GBP15M Class B Notes, Upgraded to
Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
....GBP15M Class C Notes, Upgraded to
Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
A1 (sf)
....GBP12M Class D Notes, Upgraded to
Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 8, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
Issuer: Twin Bridges 2020-1 PLC
....GBP290.1M Class A Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 27, 2020 Definitive Rating
Assigned Aaa (sf)
....GBP22.8M Class B Notes, Upgraded
to Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 27, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
....GBP17.4M Class C Notes, Upgraded
to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 27, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa3 (sf)
....GBP8.8M Class D Notes, Upgraded
to A1 (sf); previously on Jul 27, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
....GBP7.6M Class X1 Notes, Affirmed
B1 (sf); previously on Jul 27, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned
B1 (sf)
Issuer: Twin Bridges 2021-1 PLC
....GBP385.875M Class A Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Definitive Rating
Assigned Aaa (sf)
....GBP30.375M Class B Notes,
Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Definitive Rating
Assigned Aa1 (sf)
....GBP15.75M Class C Notes,
Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Definitive Rating
Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....GBP16.875M Class D Notes,
Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Definitive Rating
Assigned A3 (sf)
....GBP13.5M Class X1 Notes,
Affirmed B2 (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Definitive Rating
Assigned B2 (sf)
The subject transactions are static cash securitisations of buy-to-let
(BTL) mortgage loans extended by Paratus AMC Limited (Paratus, NR)
to borrowers in the UK.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by decreased key collateral assumptions,
namely the portfolio Expected Loss (EL) and, for Twin Bridges 2017-1,
Twin Bridges 2018-1 and Twin Bridges 2019-1, the MILAN
CE assumptions due to better than expected collateral performance,
as well as an increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches
except for Twin Bridges 2021-1.
Key Collateral Assumptions:
As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss
expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to
date.
The performance of the transactions has been better than expected.
90 days plus arrears as a percentage of current balance in Twin Bridges
2017-1, Twin Bridges 2018-1, Twin Bridges 2019-1,
Twin Bridges 2019-2, Twin Bridges 2020-1, and
Twin Bridges 2021-1 are currently standing at 0.42%,
0.30%, 0.12%, 0.04%,
0.24% and 0%, respectively, with the
pool factor at 50.8%, 84.0%, 87.5%,
90.5%, 96.3%, 98.0%.
The underlying loan portfolios have incurred no losses since closing.
In addition Moody's considered the performance of more seasoned
transactions with similar collateral characteristics in the UK during
its review.
Moody's assumed the expected loss of 1.5% as a percentage
of current pool balance for all six transactions, due to better
than expected collateral performance. This corresponds to an expected
loss assumption as a percentage of the original pool balance of 0.8%,
1.3%, 1.3%, 1.4%,
1.4% and 1.5% for Twin Bridges 2017-1,
Twin Bridges 2018-1, Twin Bridges 2019-1, Twin
Bridges 2019-2, Twin Bridges 2020-1, and Twin
Bridges 2021-1, down from the previous assumptions of 1.8%,
2.5%, 2.5%, 2.2%,
2.2%, and 2.0%, respectively.
Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a
part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support
consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses.
As a result, Moody's has decreased the MILAN CE assumptions
to 13% for Twin Bridges 2017-1, Twin Bridges 2018-1
and Twin Bridges 2019-1 from 14%, and maintained the
MILAN CE assumptions at 13% for Twin Bridges 2019-2,
Twin Bridges 2020-1, and Twin Bridges 2021-1.
Increase in Available Credit Enhancement
Sequential amortization and non-amortizing reserve funds led to
the increase in the credit enhancement available in these transactions.
In Twin Bridges 2017-1, the credit enhancement for Classes
C and D increased to 12% and 8.6% from 10.6%
and 7.6% since the last rating action in January 2021.
In Twin Bridges 2018-1, the credit enhancement for Classes
B, C and D increased to 17.9%, 11.3%
and 6.0% from 15.2%, 9.6%,
5.1% since the last rating action in March 2019.
In Twin Bridges 2019-1, the credit enhancement for Classes
B, C, D increased to 16.6%, 10.3%,
and 5.7% from 14.5%, 9.0%
and 5.0% since closing.
In Twin Bridges 2019-2, the credit enhancement for Classes
B, C, D increased to 15.5%, 10.0%,
and 5.5% from 14.0%, 9.0%
and 5.0% since closing.
In Twin Bridges 2020-1, the credit enhancement for Classes
B, C, D increased to 13.0%, 7.8%,
and 5.2% from 12.5%, 7.6%
and 5.0% since closing.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (i) performance of the underlying collateral that is better
than Moody's expected; (ii) an increase in available credit enhancement;
(iii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties;
and (iv) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (i) an increase in sovereign risk; (ii) performance
of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected;
(iii) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and
(iv) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
