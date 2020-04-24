Moody's upgrades ratings in three Italian RMBS deals

Milan, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the ratings of six notes and affirmed the ratings of six notes
in three Italian RMBS deals. The rating action reflects the increased
levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.
Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement
to maintain the current rating on the affected notes.
Issuer: Capital Mortgage S.r.l. (Capital Mortgages
Series 2007-1)
....EUR 1736.0M Class A1 Notes,
Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on May 22, 2017 Upgraded to
A3 (sf)
....EUR 644.0M Class A2 Notes,
Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on May 22, 2017 Upgraded to
A3 (sf)
....EUR 74.0M Class B Notes,
Upgraded to B2 (sf); previously on May 22, 2017 Affirmed B3
(sf)
Issuer: Cordusio RMBS - UCFin S.r.l.
....EUR 1735.0M Class A2 Notes,
Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Downgraded to
Aa3 (sf)
....EUR 75.0M Class B Notes,
Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Downgraded to
Aa3 (sf)
....EUR 25.0M Class C Notes,
Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Downgraded to
Aa3 (sf)
....EUR 48.0M Class D Notes,
Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Affirmed Baa1
(sf)
Issuer: Cordusio RMBS Securitisation S.r.l.
- Series 2007
....EUR 738.6M Class A3 Notes,
Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Downgraded to
Aa3 (sf)
....EUR 71.1M Class B Notes,
Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Downgraded to
Aa3 (sf)
....EUR 43.8M Class C Notes,
Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Affirmed Aa3
(sf)
....EUR 102.0M Class D Notes,
Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Affirmed
Ba1 (sf)
....EUR 19.5M Class E Notes,
Upgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Oct 25, 2018 Affirmed Caa1
(sf)
Maximum achievable rating is Aa3 (sf) for structured finance transactions
in Italy, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling
of the country.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for
the affected tranches. Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes
that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current rating
on the affected notes.
Increase in Available Credit Enhancement
Sequential amortization, non-amortizing reserve funds and
a recent repurchase of some previously defaulted or quasi-defaulted
loans led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in these
transactions. The funds resulting from the repurchases flowed into
the waterfall thus causing some overcollateralization to build up in Cordusio
RMBS - UCFin S.r.l. and Cordusio RMBS Securitisation
S.r.l. - Series 2007 and the outstanding unpaid
PDL to decrease significantly in Capital Mortgage S.r.l.
(Capital Mortgages Series 2007-1).
For instance, the credit enhancement for the most senior tranches
upgraded in today's rating action increased to 13.44%,
8.03% and 20.50%, respectively,
on Cordusio RMBS - UCFin S.r.l., Cordusio
RMBS Securitisation S.r.l. - Series 2007 and
Capital Mortgage S.r.l. (Capital Mortgages Series
2007-1) from 6.22%, 3.35% and
6.45%, respectively, on Cordusio RMBS -
UCFin S.r.l., Cordusio RMBS Securitisation
S.r.l. - Series 2007 and Capital Mortgage
S.r.l. (Capital Mortgages Series 2007-1) since
the last rating actions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1179948.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of
a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant
or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for
further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment
and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better
than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement;
(3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties;
and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance
of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected;
(3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and
(4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Italian economy as well as the
effects that the announced government measures, put in place to
contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Giovanni Ferretti
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Maria Turbica Manrique
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454