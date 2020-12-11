Moody's upgrades ratings in three UK RMBS transactions

London, 11 December 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of seven notes in Trinity Square 2015-1 plc, TRINITY SQUARE 2016-1 PLC and Gosforth Funding 2018-1 plc. The rating action reflects better than expected collateral performance and the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current rating on the affected notes.

Issuer: Gosforth Funding 2018-1 plc

....USD 557.8M Class A1 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 24, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 409.9M Class A2 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 24, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 441.68M Class A3 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 24, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 49.9M Class M Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 24, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Issuer: Trinity Square 2015-1 plc

....GBP 1253M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 71.7M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2019 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

....GBP 45.3M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....GBP 33.9M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

....GBP 22.6M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2019 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

....GBP 37.7M Class M Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Issuer: TRINITY SQUARE 2016-1 PLC

....GBP 656.1M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 37.5M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2019 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

....GBP 23.7M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....GBP 17.79M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

....GBP 11.86M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2019 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

....GBP 19.77M Class M Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by decreased key collateral assumptions, namely the portfolio Expected Loss (EL) assumptions due to better than expected collateral performance, and an increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

In Gosforth Funding 2018-1 plc, cumulative losses currently stand at 0% of original pool balance. Moody's decreased the expected loss assumption to 0.7% as a percentage of original pool balance from 1.1% due to the improving performance.

In Trinity Square 2015-1 plc, cumulative losses currently stand at 0.07% of original pool balance. Moody's decreased the expected loss assumption to 1.2% as a percentage of original pool balance from 1.7% due to the improving performance.

In TRINITY SQUARE 2016-1 PLC, cumulative losses currently stand at 0.08% of original pool balance. Moody's decreased the expected loss assumption to 1.25% as a percentage of original pool balance from 1.8% due to the improving performance.

Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses. As a result, Moody's has maintained the MILAN CE assumption at 9% in Gosforth Funding 2018-1 plc and 13% in Trinity Square 2015-1 plc and TRINITY SQUARE 2016-1 PLC.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak UK economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization and significant paydown led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in Gosforth Funding 2018-1 plc.

For Gosforth Funding 2018-1 plc, the credit enhancement for the most senior tranche affected by today's rating action increased to 9.5% from 7.0% since closing.

Sequential amortization and reserve funds that have stopped amortising since they reached their floor of 2% of the initial balance of Classes A to F, led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in Trinity Square transactions. Within the total reserve funds, the ongoing transfer of funds from the Liquidity Reserve Fund to the Non-Liquidity Reserve Fund also resulted in further increase of credit enhancement.

For Trinity Square 2015-1 plc, the credit enhancement for the most senior tranche affected by today's rating action increased to 16.8% from 14.7% since the last rating action.

For TRINITY SQUARE 2016-1 PLC, the credit enhancement for the most senior tranche affected by today's rating action increased to 16.0% from 14.1% since the last rating action.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement; (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexis Rivet

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Michelangelo Margaria

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

