Moody's upgrades ratings of Class B1 & B2 issued by Trust Beneficial Interest 201612

Tokyo, December 24, 2019 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has upgraded the ratings of Class
B1 and B2 Beneficial Interests issued by Trust Beneficial Interest (201612)
backed by residential mortgages.
The affected ratings are as follows:
Issuer: Trust Beneficial Interest (201612)
....JPY12.7 billion Class B1 Beneficial
Interests, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 22,
2016 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
....JPY4.7 billion Class B2 Beneficial
Interests, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 22,
2016 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Deal Name: Trust Beneficial Interest (201612)
Dividend: Fixed
Closing Date: December 22, 2016
Final Maturity Date: August 31, 2054
Underlying Asset: Residential mortgage loans
Arranger: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Subordination: Class B1 = 11.5%, Class
B2 = 7.1% (Based on the trustee report as of end
of November 2019)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings upgrade reflects increased credit enhancement from the redemption
of the beneficial interests in a sequential manner that starts with the
senior class, followed by the junior classes.
The performance of the underlying loans has so far exhibited low delinquency
levels. The long-term delinquent loans have been repurchased
by the originator and no losses have occurred in the transaction.
Moody's assumed an expected cumulative gross loss rate of 2.4%
for this transaction. Moody's also assumed a current portfolio
Expected Loss (EL) of 1.1% and MILAN Credit Enhancement
(CE) of 6.0%.
The expected cumulative gross loss rate is the cumulative loan default
amount before the recovery that is expected to occur over the life of
the pool, divided by the pool balance at close.
Moody's determined a probability loss distribution using the portfolio
EL and the MILAN CE, and conducted a cash flow analysis with multiple
portfolio loss scenarios of the distribution.
The transactions are potentially exposed to asset-liability interest
rate mismatches between the underlying mortgage loans and their liabilities.
Moody's has incorporated such risk into the cash flow analysis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" (Japanese) published in July
2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings include
an improvement or deterioration in the credit quality of the collateral
pool, and the amount of credit enhancement available for each tranche,
and the asset-liability interest rate mismatches.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the expected cumulative gross loss rate and the MILAN CE for this transaction
were changed from 2.4% / 6.0% to 3.3%
/ 8.4% and other assumptions remained unchanged, the
model-indicated output of the Class B1 Beneficial Interests would
change by 1 notch, and the Class B2 Beneficial Interests would change
by 3 notches.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
