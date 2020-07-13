Moody's upgrades ratings of Kratos Defense (CFR to B1); outlook stable

Approximately $300 million of rated debt affected

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded its ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ("Kratos" or the "company"), including the company's corporate family rating and senior secured notes ratings (each to B1, from B2), and its probability of default rating (to B1-PD, from B2-PD). The company's speculative grade liquidity rating has been upgraded to SGL-1, from SGL-2. The ratings outlook remains stable.

According to Moody's lead analyst Bruce Herskovics, "The upgrade reflects Kratos' ability and willingness to issue equity and retain the cash proceeds on its balance sheet, helping sustain developmental activities on the company's many unmanned aerial platform programs—any of one of which could culminate in a production award and substantially higher backlog."

Regarding the stable ratings outlook, Herskovics added the following: "Kratos' $300 million notes do not mature until 2025, cash should exceed $300 million near-term, and leverage and coverage metrics reasonably suit the rating at the present revenue rate, but a catalyst toward better ratings will ultimately depend on bookings progress and the extent to which free cash flow generation—historically lessened by capital and R&D spending—improves."

Notwithstanding the ratings upgrades, the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Even with the upgrades, today's actions reflect the impact on Kratos of the modest deterioration in credit quality it has triggered given its exposure to defense contracting, which while less affected than most other sectors has not been immune to the adverse impact of the pandemic and leaves the company vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR broadly reflects commensurate financial leverage and interest coverage metrics, robust developmental activity across several promising unmanned aerial vehicle programs, and high cash balances against the company's relatively modest scale and backlog, and historically low free cash flow generation. Moody's estimates that Kratos' leverage should remain around the 5x level, with breakeven free cash flow near-term, but the prospect for de-leveraging could radically improve depending on future contract awards. Further, free cash flow generation would likely approach 10% of debt if growth related capital expenditures were to ebb, but Moody's views that scenario as unlikely.

Kratos' more mature and profitable business, the Government Solutions segment, should minimally grow in the 3%-5% range annually over the next three years as US defense modernization unfolds. The segment features defense electronics and payloads associated with satellite, missile and communications systems where robust funding levels should exist.

The rating also favorably considers upside from the relatively smaller Unmanned Systems segment, where most of the investment spending has occurred. The US Department of Defense's (DoD) acquisition strategy and tactical doctrine regarding jet-powered unmanned aerial combat vehicles are maturing toward phases that will give better income visibility in coming years. While many highly qualified military aircraft primes are bidding for these opportunities, there will likely be several meaningfully-sized program openings and Kratos has been a disruptive, first-mover within the disposable/attritable class of the emerging category. Further, in Moody's view, the DoD's growing receptivity toward contractors that evidence high innovation and rapid fielding capabilities offers a market opening for smaller primes like Kratos.

Program requirements and technology could evolve in unpredictable ways, however, which could significantly lessen or defer returns on investment. Indeed, Moody's views Kratos' prospects for backlog gains from jet-powered aerial target drones to be more certain, albeit unlikely of a similarly transformational magnitude, when compared to unmanned aerial combat vehicles.

The stable ratings outlook reflects the company's high cash balances, in excess of debt, which gives it capital to fulfill large contract obligations or to use for other credit productive purposes; Moody's anticipates that Kratos will retain the cash for these purposes.

The B1 rating of the secured notes reflects their preponderance within the debt structure, albeit their effectively junior ranking to trade claims and asset-based revolver claims competing for recovery in a stress scenario.

The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-1, denoting a very good liquidity profile, reflects the high cash balances and Moody's expectation of around breakeven free cash flow levels near-term, notably including elevated capital spending related to growth programs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings momentum would depend on contract awards that suggest a stronger revenue trajectory with leverage of around 4x and a good liquidity profile.

Downward ratings pressure would mount if free cash deficits are sustained such that excess cash balances are significantly diminished, particularly if backlog does not improve. Leverage rising toward the 6x level would be viewed negatively.

The following is a summary of Moody's rating actions and ratings:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Inc.

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Kratos Defense & Solutions, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, California, is a national security solutions provider that operates in two segments: Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. Revenues over the twelve months ended March 30, 2020 were $726 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

