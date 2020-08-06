Moody's upgrades ratings of Sabre Industries (CFR to B1); outlook stable

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Sabre Industries, Inc.'s (Sabre) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and its probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also upgraded the company's first lien senior secured debt ratings to B1 from B2. The ratings outlook changed to stable from positive.

The ratings upgrade is supported by the company's reduction in balance sheet debt, and expectation that the company will continue to generate positive annual free cash flow, while a sizeable backlog provides a degree of revenue visibility over the next twelve months. "The rating upgrades amid the coronavirus pandemic reflect the expectation that the company will maintain its improved leverage profile including positive free cash flow " said Gigi Adamo, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for the company. "Investments the company has made in recent years and strides towards margin improvement are also reflected in the upgrades," added Adamo.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Sabre Industries, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sabre Industries, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sabre's B1 corporate family rating broadly reflects its leading market position and healthy annual free cash flow balanced against high, although meaningfully improved, financial leverage and a modest revenue scale. In addition, working capital variability also somewhat constrains the rating. At the same time, the ratings also recognize the company's renewables/battery storage capabilities and an improved margin profile that will continue to translate into double-digit free cash flow as a percentage of debt.

Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic, the company is expected to benefit from certain of the favorable dynamics underlying the company's utility and telecom businesses that continue to exist independent of the pandemic. These dynamics include strong spending to support grid hardening with continued high capex spend by utilities as well as continued strength on macro site build in the telecom sector. In addition, the company's presence on some of the more visible projects, including in both the telecom and utility sectors, provides support for the maintenance of the company's improved credit profile over the next one to two years.

The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectation that the company will be able to execute on its healthy backlog that provides near-term revenue visibility, as well as the maintenance of a very good liquidity profile amid the current uncertain macroeconomic environment stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sabre has a very good liquidity profile, supported by positive annual free cash flow and ample availability under the company's revolving credit facility. In addition, the company is expected to maintain good covenant headroom under its springing covenant applicable to its currently undrawn revolving credit facility. We do not expect the covenant to be triggered over the next twelve to eighteen months. The company's term loan does not have financial maintenance covenants.

From a corporate governance perspective, Moody's notes that the company is demonstrating a relatively conservative financial leverage policy, particularly given its private equity ownership, as debt prepayment has improved Sabre's gross debt/EBITDA to the 3.5x level (including Moody's standard debt adjustment for leases) that we expect to continue to moderately improve through FY 2021. Nonetheless, event risk persists with respect to Sabre's private equity ownership over the longer-term.

Sabre is expected to benefit from favorable environmentally driven tailwinds in the utility sector, including grid hardening renewables and resiliency against climate change and weather events -- trends that are supportive of continued healthy capital spending by end customers.

Notwithstanding the ratings upgrades, the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. Although the end markets Sabre operates in are less affected than most other sectors, it is not immune to the adverse impact of the pandemic and leaves the company vulnerable to shifts in customer demand that may ensue as the pandemic persists. While we do not currently see any material immediate credit risks for Sabre, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upward rating action could be prompted by increased revenue scale well beyond $1 billion, together with the sustainment of the company's improved margin and free cash flow profile. Debt-to-EBITDA improving to below 3.0x, EBITA-to-interest in excess of 3.75x, and free cash flow-to-debt sustained at double-digit levels while a good liquidity profile is maintained could also contribute to upward rating momentum.

A downward rating action could develop if debt-to-EBITDA is expected to exceed 5.0x, EBITA-to-interest falls below 2.5x, or free cash flow turns negative. More aggressive financial policies, including a sizable debt-financed dividend, could also exert downward ratings pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Alvarado, Texas, Sabre Industries, Inc. manufactures towers, poles, shelters and related transmission structures used in the wireless communications and electric transmission and distribution industries. The company was bought by private equity firm The Jordan Company in April 2019 as part of a leveraged transaction.

