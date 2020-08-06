Moody's upgrades ratings of Sabre Industries (CFR to B1); outlook stable

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
Sabre Industries, Inc.'s (Sabre) corporate family rating
(CFR) to B1 from B2 and its probability of default rating to B1-PD
from B2-PD. Moody's also upgraded the company's first
lien senior secured debt ratings to B1 from B2. The ratings outlook
changed to stable from positive.
The ratings upgrade is supported by the company's reduction in balance
sheet debt, and expectation that the company will continue to generate
positive annual free cash flow, while a sizeable backlog provides
a degree of revenue visibility over the next twelve months. "The
rating upgrades amid the coronavirus pandemic reflect the expectation
that the company will maintain its improved leverage profile including
positive free cash flow " said Gigi Adamo, Moody's Vice President
and lead analyst for the company. "Investments the company has
made in recent years and strides towards margin improvement are also reflected
in the upgrades," added Adamo.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Sabre Industries, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B1 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Sabre Industries, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Sabre's B1 corporate family rating broadly reflects its leading market
position and healthy annual free cash flow balanced against high,
although meaningfully improved, financial leverage and a modest
revenue scale. In addition, working capital variability also
somewhat constrains the rating. At the same time, the ratings
also recognize the company's renewables/battery storage capabilities and
an improved margin profile that will continue to translate into double-digit
free cash flow as a percentage of debt.
Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment precipitated by the coronavirus
pandemic, the company is expected to benefit from certain of the
favorable dynamics underlying the company's utility and telecom
businesses that continue to exist independent of the pandemic.
These dynamics include strong spending to support grid hardening with
continued high capex spend by utilities as well as continued strength
on macro site build in the telecom sector. In addition, the
company's presence on some of the more visible projects, including
in both the telecom and utility sectors, provides support for the
maintenance of the company's improved credit profile over the next
one to two years.
The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
be able to execute on its healthy backlog that provides near-term
revenue visibility, as well as the maintenance of a very good liquidity
profile amid the current uncertain macroeconomic environment stemming
from the coronavirus pandemic.
Sabre has a very good liquidity profile, supported by positive annual
free cash flow and ample availability under the company's revolving credit
facility. In addition, the company is expected to maintain
good covenant headroom under its springing covenant applicable to its
currently undrawn revolving credit facility. We do not expect the
covenant to be triggered over the next twelve to eighteen months.
The company's term loan does not have financial maintenance covenants.
From a corporate governance perspective, Moody's notes that the
company is demonstrating a relatively conservative financial leverage
policy, particularly given its private equity ownership, as
debt prepayment has improved Sabre's gross debt/EBITDA to the 3.5x
level (including Moody's standard debt adjustment for leases) that we
expect to continue to moderately improve through FY 2021. Nonetheless,
event risk persists with respect to Sabre's private equity ownership over
the longer-term.
Sabre is expected to benefit from favorable environmentally driven tailwinds
in the utility sector, including grid hardening renewables and resiliency
against climate change and weather events -- trends that
are supportive of continued healthy capital spending by end customers.
Notwithstanding the ratings upgrades, the rapid spread of the coronavirus
outbreak, a deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil
prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit
shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. The
coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action.
Although the end markets Sabre operates in are less affected than most
other sectors, it is not immune to the adverse impact of the pandemic
and leaves the company vulnerable to shifts in customer demand that may
ensue as the pandemic persists. While we do not currently see any
material immediate credit risks for Sabre, the situation surrounding
the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend
on both the severity and duration of the crisis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upward rating action could be prompted by increased revenue scale well
beyond $1 billion, together with the sustainment of the company's
improved margin and free cash flow profile. Debt-to-EBITDA
improving to below 3.0x, EBITA-to-interest
in excess of 3.75x, and free cash flow-to-debt
sustained at double-digit levels while a good liquidity profile
is maintained could also contribute to upward rating momentum.
A downward rating action could develop if debt-to-EBITDA
is expected to exceed 5.0x, EBITA-to-interest
falls below 2.5x, or free cash flow turns negative.
More aggressive financial policies, including a sizable debt-financed
dividend, could also exert downward ratings pressure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Alvarado, Texas, Sabre Industries,
Inc. manufactures towers, poles, shelters and related
transmission structures used in the wireless communications and electric
transmission and distribution industries. The company was bought
by private equity firm The Jordan Company in April 2019 as part of a leveraged
transaction.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
