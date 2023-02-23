Moody's upgrades ratings of Series 2020-1 Notes issued by Summit Issuer, LLC

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of Summit Infrastructure Group, Inc.'s (SummitIG) Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A-1 variable funding notes, Class A-2 notes, and Class B notes (together, the Series 2020-1 notes), issued by Summit Issuer, LLC. The assets backing the Series 2020-1 notes consist of a dark fiber network primarily located in Northern Virginia and related customer contracts, dark fiber underlying rights agreements, and certain equipment.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Summit Issuer, LLC

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A-1, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jan 6, 2023 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A-2, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jan 6, 2023 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1, Class B, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jan 6, 2023 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

Since the transaction closing in 2020, the revenue growth and cash flows have been significantly greater than our initial expectations. The revenue growth has exceeded 30% each year with total leverage (including all notes) decreasing to below 6.5 times from about 9.5 times at closing in 2020. As a result, Moody's has increased its revenue growth and decreased its operating expense assumptions which resulted in a lower Moody's assessed cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratios for each class of notes.

The following are the key assumptions Moody's used in its quantitative analysis:

(1) Revenue growth for the dark fiber asset pool, which is comprised of (a) organic revenue growth resulting in an incremental increase in revenue of 10% to 15% per year for the first five years after transaction closing, and 0% thereafter and (b) annual contract escalators fixed at 1.20% until year five, and 0% thereafter. The higher growth rate assumptions than the assumptions used when rating the series 2020-1 deal is a result of the continued strong growth of the networks, with an around 35% CAGR since the series 2020-1 deal closing, tempered by uncertainty around power and land availability in the NoVA market. The escalator reflects the current weighted average escalator in the pool.

(2) Probability of default of customers using the actual ratings or credit estimates of customers, or a rating of B3 for unrated customers.

(3) Recoveries following a customer default of 0% in the year following the default, and rising to 80%, of pre-default revenues.

(4) Operating expenses ranging from 19% to 27% of revenue based on a triangular distribution. The reduction in the operating expense assumption, compared with the assumption used to rate the series 2020-1 notes reflect the high operating leverage of the business, which requires little incremental expenses to grow revenues.

(5) A management fee of 5.0% of revenue, which should be sufficient, in our opinion, to attract a replacement manager.

(6) A discount rate applied to the net cash flow based on a triangular distribution anchored between 8.5% and 13.0%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Wireless Tower Securitizations Methodology" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67646. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating are (1) sustained revenue growth that is significantly greater than our initial expectations and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of the customers leasing or licensing fiber pairs within the dark fiber network.

Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are (1) revenue growth that is materially below our initial expectations, (2) a significant decline in the credit quality of the customers leasing or licensing fiber pairs within the dark fiber network, and (3) the emergence of competing technologies that could obviate the need for the dark fiber network and adversely affect the network's value and revenue. Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance could include poor management of the network or error on the part of transaction parties.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's uses a range of discount rates to calculate its assessed collateral value by averaging the simulated cash flows. As a second step, Moody's calculates the cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated instrument, where "cumulative loan" for a particular instrument refers to the aggregate size of that instrument and the more senior instruments, and "value" refers to Moody's assessed collateral value. Moody's then uses the CLTV ratio to obtain a "model-indicated" assessment for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

