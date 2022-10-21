Moody's upgrades ratings of Trust Beneficial Interest (201907)

Tokyo, October 21, 2022 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has upgraded the ratings on beneficial interests issued by Trust Beneficial Interest (201907) backed by residential mortgages.

The affected ratings are as follows:

Trust Beneficial Interest (201907)

....JPY9.3 billion Class B1 Beneficial Interests, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jan 14, 2022 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....JPY4.35 billion Class B3 Beneficial Interests, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jul 26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Deal Name: Trust Beneficial Interest (201907)

Dividend: Fixed

Closing Date: July 26, 2019

Final Maturity Date: March 31, 2057

Underlying Asset: Residential mortgage loans

First Trustee/ Second Trustee: The Norinchukin Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.

Arranger: The Norinchukin Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.

Subordination: Class B1 = 14.0%, Class B3 = 5.8% (End of Sep 2022)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings upgrade reflects the increased credit enhancement from the redemption of the beneficial interests in a sequential manner that starts with the senior class, followed by the junior classes.

The performance of the underlying loans has so far exhibited low delinquency levels. Some delinquent loans and modified loans have been repurchased by the originator and no losses have occurred in the transactions.

Moody's assumed an expected cumulative gross loss rate of 2.6%. Moody's also assumed a current portfolio Expected Loss (EL) of 1.1%, and MILAN Credit Enhancement (CE) of 7.1%.

The expected cumulative gross loss rate is the cumulative loan default amount before the recovery that is expected to occur over the life of the pool, divided by the pool balance at close.

Moody's determined a probability loss distribution using the portfolio EL and the MILAN CE, and conducted a cash flow analysis with multiple portfolio loss scenarios of the distribution.

The transaction is potentially exposed to asset-liability interest rate mismatches between the underlying mortgage loans and their liabilities. Moody's has incorporated such risk into the cash flow analysis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework (Japanese)" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/392659. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings include an improvement or deterioration in the credit quality of the collateral pool, and the amount of credit enhancement available for each tranche, and the asset-liability interest rate mismatches.

Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the deal has not aged.

If the expected cumulative gross loss rate and the MILAN CE were changed from 2.6% / 7.1% to 3.3% / 9.2% and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated output of the Class B1 Beneficial Interests would not change, and the Class B3 Beneficial Interests would change by 1 notch.

The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time, but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ('NRSRO'). Therefore the credit ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings. Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

