Moody's upgrades ratings of four Notes in Azure Finance No. 2 plc

London, 20 May 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of four Notes and affirmed the ratings of three Notes in Azure Finance No. 2 plc:

....GBP 126.4M (GBP 77.3M outstanding) Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 28, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 26.4M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 28, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....GBP 17.0M Class C Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jul 28, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

....GBP 5.7M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jul 28, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf)

....GBP 7.1M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Jul 28, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

....GBP 6.1M Class F Notes, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Jul 28, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Caa1 (sf)

....GBP 12.3M (GBP 2.9M outstanding) Class X1 Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Jul 28, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Caa2 (sf)

Azure Finance No. 2 plc is a static cash securitisation of auto receivables extended by Blue Motor Finance Limited (NR) to obligors located in the United Kingdom. The portfolio consists of hire purchase agreements extended to private obligors.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement available for the affected Note tranches and better than expected collateral performance.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current rating on the affected Notes.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortisation led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction.

For instance, the credit enhancement for the tranche B, C, D and E Notes affected by today's rating action increased to 25.87%, 13.64%, 9.50% and 4.44% from 19.14%, 10.09%, 7.03% and 3.23% respectively since the latest rating action in July 2020.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability and recovery rate assumptions for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date. Assets more than 60 days in arrears currently stand at 0.38% of current pool balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 1.35% of original pool balance. Moody's assumed a default probability of 12% of the current portfolio balance. This corresponds to a default probability assumption of 10.25% as of the original pool balance, down from the previous assumption of 12.0%. The Portfolio Credit Enhancement and the recovery rate were left unchanged at 32% and 35% respectively.

The liquidity available for each rated Note is provided by a specific reserve fund for each tranche. Moody's assessed the availability of liquidity sources for each class of rated Notes, and concluded that there is sufficient liquidity coverage for the assigned credit ratings.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in the UK economic activity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1202515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement; (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

