Moody's upgrades ratings of seven tranches in three Dutch Buy-to-Let RMBS transactions in the Domi series

Frankfurt am Main, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of seven Notes and affirmed the ratings of twelve Notes in three Dutch buy-to-let RMBS transactions in the Domi series: Domi 2019-1 B.V., Domi 2020-1 B.V., and Domi 2020-2 B.V. The rating actions reflect the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected Notes and better than expected collateral performance.

Issuer: Domi 2019-1 B.V.

....EUR 213.6M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....EUR 13.7M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

....EUR 8.8M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 5M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....EUR 5M Class E Notes, Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)

....EUR 11.2M Class X Notes, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

Issuer: Domi 2020-1 B.V.

....EUR 281.7M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....EUR 15.9M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 8M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 4.8M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

....EUR 4.8M Class E Notes, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

....EUR 3.2M Class F Notes, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

....EUR 14.3M Class X1 Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Affirmed Caa2 (sf)

Issuer: Domi 2020-2 B.V.

....EUR 227.6M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....EUR 13.6M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 6.5M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 3.9M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

....EUR 3.9M Class E Notes, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

....EUR 11.6M Class X1 Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Affirmed Caa2 (sf)

All three transactions are cash securitisations of Dutch buy-to-let mortgage loans originated by Domivest B.V. (unrated).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement available for the affected Notes and better than expected collateral performance.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings. Moody's also affirmed the ratings of the Class X Notes in Domi 2019-1 B.V., the Class F and X1 Notes in Domi 2020-1 B.V., and the Class X1 Notes in Domi 2020-2 B.V. because the current rating is commensurate with the expected loss on these Notes.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortisation led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in these transactions. Prepayment levels have been high in these transactions compared to Prime Dutch RMBS backed by owner-occupied mortgages, resulting in relatively quick build-up of credit enhancement levels.

In Domi 2019-1 B.V., the credit enhancement for the Classes C and D Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 13.2% and 8.4% from 10.3% and 6.5%, respectively, since the last rating action in September 2021.

In Domi 2020-1 B.V., the credit enhancement for the Classes B, C, and D Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 12.4%, 7.7%, and 4.8%, from 8.8%, 5.4%, and 3.4%, respectively, since the last rating action in September 2021.

In Domi 2020-2 B.V., the credit enhancement for the Classes C and D Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 8.2% and 5.8% from 6.5% and 4.7%, respectively, since the last rating action in September 2021.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolios reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The collateral performance in all three transactions has been stable over the past year, with very low arrears levels and no losses since closing. Due to the relatively high prepayment levels in these transactions, the remaining pool factors are quite low at 41.8% in Domi 2019-1 B.V., 52.3% in Domi 2020-1 B.V., and 59.3% in Domi 2020-2 B.V.

In Domi 2019-1 B.V. the proportion of loans more than 30 days in arrears has remained stable at 0.00% over the past year. Moody's has decreased the expected loss assumption as a percentage of original pool balance to 0.60% from 1.30%.

In Domi 2020-1 B.V. the proportion of loans more than 30 days in arrears has decreased to 0.00% from 0.46% over the past year. Moody's has decreased the expected loss assumption as a percentage of original pool balance to 0.90% from 1.62%.

In Domi 2020-2 B.V. the proportion of loans more than 30 days in arrears has slightly increased to 0.07% from 0.00% over the past year. Moody's has decreased the expected loss assumption as a percentage of original pool balance to 1.10% from 1.75%.

Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses. As a result, in all three transactions Moody's has decreased the MILAN CE to 14% from 16%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement, and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

