Moody's upgrades ratings of six classes of Notes in two Dutch RMBS transactions

Frankfurt am Main, March 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the ratings of six classes of Notes and affirmed the rating of
three classes of Notes in two Dutch RMBS transactions.
Please see the list of affected ratings below:
Issuer: Cartesian Residential Mortgages 2 S.A.
....EUR313.684M Class A Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 12, 2017 Definitive Rating
Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR7.798M Class B Notes,
Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 12, 2017 Definitive
Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....EUR7.798M Class C Notes,
Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 12, 2017 Definitive
Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
....EUR6.932M Class D Notes,
Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jul 12, 2017 Definitive
Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Issuer: EDML 2017-1 B.V.
....EUR233.9M Class A Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 5, 2017 Definitive Rating
Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR3.8M Class B Notes, Upgraded
to Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 5, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa2 (sf)
....EUR7.6M Class C Notes, Upgraded
to A1 (sf); previously on Sep 5, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
....EUR2.6M Class D Notes, Upgraded
to A3 (sf); previously on Sep 5, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa1 (sf)
....EUR2.6M Class E Notes, Affirmed
Baa3 (sf); previously on Sep 5, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
Cartesian Residential Mortgages 2 S.A. is a static cash
securitisation of Dutch prime mortgage loans backed by residential properties
located in the Netherlands and originated by Quion 10 B.V.
and Venn Hypotheken B.V.
EDML 2017-1 B.V. is a static cash securitisation
of Dutch prime mortgage loans backed by residential properties located
in the Netherlands and originated by Elan Woninghypotheken B.V.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions are prompted by:
- An increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches
- Better than expected collateral performance, resulting
in decreased key collateral assumptions, namely the portfolio Expected
Loss (EL) assumption for both transactions and, for Cartesian Residential
Mortgages 2 S.A. only, the MILAN CE assumption
Moody's affirmed the ratings of the tranches that had sufficient credit
enhancement to maintain their current ratings.
Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions
As part of the rating actions, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss
expectation for the portfolios reflecting the collateral performance to
date.
The performance of Cartesian Residential Mortgages 2 S.A.
has continued to be stable since closing. As of the February 2020
IPD, total delinquencies stood at 0.24% of current
pool balance, however no loans were in 90 days plus arrears.
Cumulative losses currently stand at 0.00% of original pool
balance. Moody's decreased the expected loss assumption to 1.50%
as a percentage of original pool balance from 1.75%.
The performance of EDML 2017-1 B.V. has continued
to be stable since closing. As of the January 2020 IPD, total
delinquencies stood at 0.40% of current pool balance,
however no loans were more than 30 days in arrears. Cumulative
losses currently stand at 0.00% of original pool balance.
Moody's decreased the expected loss assumption to 1.30%
as a percentage of original pool balance from 1.50%.
Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a
part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support
consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses.
As a result, for Cartesian Residential Mortgages 2 S.A.
Moody's has decreased the MILAN CE assumption to 11.50%
from 12.50%. For EDML 2017-1 B.V.
Moody's has maintained the MILAN CE assumption at 11.50%.
Increase in Available Credit Enhancement
Sequential amortization and non-amortizing reserve funds led to
the increase in the credit enhancement available in these transactions.
In EDML 2017-1 B.V. the reserve fund can only start
to amortise down to a floor once, among other conditions,
the current pool balance drops below 50% of the original pool balance,
and has therefore not amortized yet since closing.
For instance, in Cartesian Residential Mortgages 2 S.A.
the credit enhancement for Class B, the most senior tranche affected
by today's upgrade, increased to 11.19% from
9.25% since closing. In EDML 2017-1 B.V.
the credit enhancement for Class B, the most senior tranche affected
by today's upgrade, increased to 8.93% from
7.48% since closing.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than
Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement
and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the
underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration
in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the
credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
