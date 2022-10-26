Moody's upgrades ratings of three Notes in Citizen Irish Auto Receivables Trust 2020 DAC

Frankfurt am Main, October 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of three Notes in Citizen Irish Auto Receivables Trust 2020 DAC. The rating action reflects the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected Notes and better than expected collateral performance. Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current ratings.

....EUR149.6M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 18, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR9.4M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 18, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....EUR6M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 18, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR3.1M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 18, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Citizen Irish Auto Receivables Trust 2020 DAC is a cash securitisation of auto receivables extended by First Citizen Finance DAC to obligors located in Ireland. It was revolving for 13 months after closing. The revolving period ended in December 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement available for the affected Notes and better than expected collateral performance.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortisation following the end of the revolving period in December 2021 and a non-amortising reserve fund led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction.

The credit enhancement supporting the Class B, C and D Notes increased to 17.2%, 11.9% and 9.3% from 11.2%, 7.8% and 6.0%, respectively, since the last rating action in November 2020.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability and recovery rate assumptions for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of the transaction has been stable since the last rating action in November 2020. The 60 days plus arrears are currently standing at 0.34% of current pool balance, and cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.36% of original pool balance, with the pool factor of approximately 45%, taking into account the replenishments during the revolving period.

Moody's has decreased its default probability assumption for the current portfolio from 3.0% to 2.0% of the current portfolio balance, translating into a decrease of the default probability assumption from 2.16% to 1.26% of the original portfolio balance. Moody's maintained the assumption for the portfolio credit enhancement of 15% and the fixed recovery rate assumption of 40%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected.

Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement, and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yuval Toledano

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

Gaby Trinkaus, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

