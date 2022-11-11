Moody's upgrades ratings of three notes in AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario Caja Cantabria I

Madrid, November 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of three notes in AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario Caja Cantabria I. The upgrades reflect the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes and better than expected collateral performance.

The maximum achievable rating is Aa1 (sf) for structured finance transactions in Spain, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling of the country.

Moody's affirmed the rating of the Class A Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current rating.

....EUR 203.5M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 27, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 12.7M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 27, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

....EUR 10.3M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Dec 27, 2018 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

....EUR 3.5M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Dec 27, 2018 Upgraded to Caa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade action is prompted by the increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches, as well as decreased key collateral assumptions, namely the recovery rate and portfolio Expected Loss (EL) assumptions, due to better than expected collateral performance.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Pool amortization and a non-amortising reserve fund have led to an increase in the credit enhancement of the upgraded tranches since the previous rating action: for the Classes B, C and D Notes to 23.5%, 13.4% and 10.0% as of September 2022, from 17.2%, 8.6% and 5.6% in December 2018 respectively.

The transaction switched from sequential to pro-rata amortization in March 2021, reverting to sequential again in March 2022. The transaction will remain amortizing sequentially, unless the reserve fund will be fully funded and, while Classes B, C and D remain outstanding, the 90 days plus arrears currently standing at 1.4% fall below certain thresholds on current portfolio balance again (i.e. 1.25%, 1.00% and 0.75% respectively).The likelihood of a prolonged reversal to pro rata payment is also limited because the spread guaranteed by the swap (0.5% per annum) is already very close to the continuously increasing weighted average coupon of the notes.

The interest payment on Class B, C and D would be deferred to a more subordinated position below the principal payment of the notes but still benefiting from drawing on the reserve fund, in case the cumulative defaults reach respectively 10.0%, 7.0% and 5.0% of original portfolio balance. As of today, the cumulative default rate is at 4.12% as a percentage of original balance.

These factors increase the probability for the junior notes to not receive timely payment of interest.

Revised Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of the transaction has continued to be stable since the last rating action in December 2018, although with an increase in 90 days plus arrears in September 2022. Total delinquencies have increased in the past year, with 90 days plus arrears currently standing at 1.4% of current pool balance as of September 2022, compared to 0.4% in March 2022. However, cumulative defaults currently stand at 4.12% of original pool balance, stable at that same level since September 2019. The observed recoveries stand at approximately 94% of cumulative defaults.

Moody's increased the recovery rate assumption to 60.0% from 50.0% and decreased the expected loss assumption to 3.00% as a percentage of original pool balance from 3.54% due to improving collateral performance. The MILAN CE assumption remains unchanged.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in the Notes' available credit enhancement; (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

