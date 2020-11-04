Moody's upgrades ratings on $91 million of notes issued by Flatiron CLO 2015-1, Ltd.

New York, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the ratings on the following notes
issued by Flatiron CLO 2015-1, Ltd.:
U.S.$47,000,000 Class B-R Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes Due 2027, Upgraded to Aaa (sf);
previously on September 1, 2017 Assigned Aa1 (sf)
U.S.$20,000,000 Class C-R Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes Due 2027, Upgraded to Aa1
(sf); previously on June 10, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
U.S.$24,000,000 Class D Senior Secured
Deferrable Floating Rate Notes Due 2027, Upgraded to A3 (sf);
previously on June 10, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Flatiron CLO 2015-1, Ltd., issued in March 2015
and partially refinanced in August 2017, is a managed cashflow CLO.
The notes are collateralized primarily by a portfolio of broadly syndicated
senior secured corporate loans. The transaction's reinvestment
period ended in April 2019.
RATINGS RATIONALE
These rating actions are primarily a result of deleveraging of the senior
notes and an increase in the transaction's over-collateralization
(OC) ratios since October 2019. The Class A-R notes have
been paid down by approximately 41.2% or $99.4
million since that time. Based on the trustee's October 2020
report[1], the OC ratios for the Class A/B, Class C,
and Class D notes are reported at 145.38%, 132.42%,
and 119.63%, respectively, versus the trustee's
October 2019 report[2] levels of 133.22%, 124.58%,
and 115.59%, respectively.
Today's actions also reflect the correction of an error.
In the previous action, the notes were modeled with the incorrect
default timing profiles.
Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on
the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations."
The key model inputs Moody's used in its analysis, such as
par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the
weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology
and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base
case, Moody's analyzed the collateral pool as having a performing
par and principal proceeds balance of $276.6 million,
defaulted par of $6.7 million, a weighted average
default probability of 21.33% (implying a WARF of 3248),
a weighted average recovery rate upon default of 48.16%,
a diversity score of 65 and a weighted average spread of 3.34%.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published
in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, the Credit Ratings
referenced in this press release might be positively affected.
Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on
www.moodys.com.
Factors that Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:
The performance of the rated notes is subject to uncertainty. The
performance of the rated notes is sensitive to the performance of the
underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit
conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions
and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of
the rated notes.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Trustee report 02-Oct-2020
[2] Trustee report 02-Oct-2019
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John McDonald
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
David Ham
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653