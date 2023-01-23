Moody's upgrades ratings on five classes of notes issued by three Japanese apartment loan securitizations

Tokyo, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has upgraded the ratings on the Class C and D notes issued by Leopard One Funding Limited, the Class C and D notes issued by Leopard Two Funding Limited, and the Class A notes issued by L-Map One Funding Limited. Please see below for the full list of affected notes and transactions.

The affected ratings are as follows:

(1) Transaction name: Leopard One Funding Limited (Leopard One)

....JPY550M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2022 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....JPY550M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2022 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

(2) Transaction name: Leopard Two Funding Limited (Leopard Two)

....JPY520M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2022 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....JPY540M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Oct 8, 2020 Confirmed at Baa2 (sf)

(3) Transaction name: L-Map One Funding Limited (L-Map One)

....JPY17,540M Class A Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 8, 2020 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Underlying Assets: Apartment loans

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions are prompted by the increased credit enhancement of the affected notes, following the redemption of the notes in a sequential manner that starts with the most senior class, followed by the junior classes. Prepayments of some underlying loans have further contributed to the increase in the credit enhancement levels for Leopard Two and L-Map One.

The apartment buildings, which are the mortgaged properties of the underlying loans, were built by the same property builder, which also acts as the master lessee, property manager and paying agent. The builder first announced in 2018 that it had found defects in its apartment buildings.

Vacancy rates of the apartment buildings in the deals are still higher than before early 2018, but have been on an improving trend since 2020, contributing to a higher debt service coverage ratio for the underlying loans. Similarly, vacancy rates for the builder's portfolio have improved to 15.9% as of December 2022 from 19.6% one year before, although the level is still higher than in early 2018. Repayment of the underlying apartment loans mainly relies on rent collections on the apartment buildings, making vacancy rates a key factor in evaluating the credit quality of the apartment loans. The lender of the apartment loan has recourse only to the apartment building and not the borrower.

Moody's has considered the negative impact on the current and future rental performance of the apartment buildings from the slow progress made by the builder in inspecting and completing repairs to apartment building defects. The builder has targeted the end of 2024 to complete repairs of all obvious defects (according to the builder's definition). However, given the currently slow progress, significant uncertainty remains around the timing of the completion of all repairs. The later the repairs occur, the more difficult it will be to attract new tenants. Moody's has considered these factors in its debt service coverage ratio analysis on the apartment loans and has assumed that vacancy rates will deteriorate significantly from current levels.

On the other hand, Moody's expects the loan recovery rate to be high, even without giving credit to the building value, because loan amortization has started since the transactions closed more than 16 years ago.

This rating action has also considered the sensitivity of the highly-rated notes under a stressed scenario where the builder is bankrupt with apartment buildings left unrepaired. As the builder is the master lessee and paying agent in both transactions, the master lease and paying agent agreement would be terminated. Under this scenario, loan defaults may increase significantly and occur in a concentrated manner.

Moody's has conducted a cash flow analysis under various sensitivity scenarios, including considering a higher correlation between loan defaults, and has captured the significant asset concentration present in the simulated portfolio default distribution.

Since closing, the floating interest rate on the underlying loans and the notes has referred to the six-month Japanese yen Libor, which was discontinued at the end of 2021.

For all three deals, the underlying loans have applied TORF + adjustment spread as the base interest rate, following the notification sent by the servicer to borrowers after the Libor discontinuation.

For Leopard Two and L-Map One, the transaction parties have amended the base interest rate on the notes to TORF + adjustment spread. Thus, there is no interest rate mismatch between the underlying loans and the notes for the two deals.

For Leopard One, however, the transaction parties have not amended the applicable interest rate on the notes. Last year, the note coupons referred to synthetic Libor, which was discontinued at the end of 2022. Under existing legal agreements, the notes' coupon will refer to the floating rate quoted by reference banks or remain fixed at the last applied floating rate. Moody's has not received any indication from the transaction's calculation agent and the trustee on their plans for upcoming note coupons (i.e. to amend to the applicable floating rate or use the last applied synthetic Libor).

Moody's has considered the possible interest rate mismatch risk in the event the note coupons are fixed while the underlying loans are floating rate.

This rating action reflects the positive effects from the increased credit enhancement while considering the abovementioned risks and Moody's expectation for loan performance.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations (Japanese)" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/392708. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade include developments around the builder's financial condition; the apartment buildings' repair completion and vacancy rates, which would lead to an improvement or a deterioration in the credit quality of the apartment loans; and the amount of credit enhancement available for each class of notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

