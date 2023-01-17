Moody's upgrades ratings on two classes of CLO notes issued by Regatta X Funding Ltd.

Approximately $92 million of notes affected

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings on the following notes issued by Regatta X Funding Ltd.:

U.S.$60,375,000 Class B Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class C Notes"), Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on December 21, 2017 Assigned Aa2 (sf)

U.S.$31,500,000 Class C Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the "Class D Notes"), Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on December 21, 2017 Assigned A2 (sf)

Regatta X Funding Ltd., issued in December 2017 is a managed cashflow CLO. The notes are collateralized primarily by a portfolio of broadly syndicated senior secured corporate loans. The transaction's reinvestment period will end in January 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

These rating actions reflect the benefit of the short period of time remaining before the end of the deal's reinvestment period in January 2023. In light of the reinvestment restrictions during the amortization period which limit the ability of the manager to effect significant changes to the current collateral pool, Moody's analyzed the deal assuming a higher likelihood that the collateral pool characteristics will be maintained and continue to satisfy certain covenant requirements. In particular, Moody's assumed that the deal will benefit from lower WARF, higher spread and diversity levels compared to their respective covenant levels. Moody's modeled a WARF of 2805, a spread of 3.42% and a diversity of 87 compared to their current covenant levels of 2937, 3.30% and 85 respectively. The deal has also benefited from a shortening of the portfolio's weighted average life since October 2021[1]. Furthermore, the transaction's reported collateral quality and OC ratios have been stable since October 2021[2].

Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations."

The key model inputs Moody's used in its analysis, such as par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score, weighted average spread, and weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Performing par and principal proceeds balance: $516,160,011

Defaulted par: $7,156,010

Diversity Score: 87

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2805

Weighted Average Spread (WAS) (before accounting for reference rate floors): 3.42%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 47.64%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 4.69 years

In addition to base case analysis, Moody's considered additional scenarios where outcomes could diverge from the base case. These additional scenarios include, among others, deterioration in credit quality of the underlying portfolio, decrease in overall WAS and lower recoveries on defaulted assets.

Methodology Used for the Rating Action

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74832. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

The performance of the rated notes is subject to uncertainty. The performance of the rated notes is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of the rated notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] October 29, 2021 Trustee Report

[2] October 29, 2021 Trustee Report

Gillian Evers

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Ramon O. Torres

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

