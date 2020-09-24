Moody's upgrades salesforce.com's rating to A2; outlook stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
salesforce.com's ("Salesforce") senior unsecured
rating to A2, from A3. The ratings outlook is stable.
The upgrade reflects Salesforce's solid operating performance,
increasing revenue diversification, robust recurring revenues and
Moody's expectations for strong growth in profitability and free
cash flow and maintenance of conservative financial policies.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: salesforce.com, inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to A2 from A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: salesforce.com, inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A2 reflects Salesforce's market share leadership in the Customer
Relationship Management (CRM) software market, large addressable
markets and strong long-term growth prospects. Management
has a solid track record of generating strong organic growth, increasing
profitability, and integrating acquisitions that have expanded addressable
markets and diversified revenues.
Salesforce has excellent liquidity with $9.3 billion in
cash and marketable securities and Moody's projection of over $4.5
billion in free cash flow over the next 12 months. Moody'
expects organic revenue growth in the high teens percentages over the
next 12 to 24 months and if there are no acquisitions, adjusted
operating margins should increase by 75 basis points or more annually.
Salesforce's credit profile is further supported by its low debt
levels, a growing base of recurring subscription revenues with consistently
low attrition rates, and $30 billion of Remaining Performance
Obligations that provide high revenue visibility.
At the end of the July quarter Salesforce's total debt to EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted) was 2.2x. If EBITDA is further
adjusted to reflect growth in unearned revenues and cash costs to acquire
sales contracts, leverage was approximately 1.7x.
Governance considerations positively influence the ratings. Specifically,
the A2 rating incorporates Moody's expectations that Salesforce
will continue to maintain a conservative financial profile, including
robust liquidity and total debt to EBITDA of about 2x (Moody's adjusted,
including growth in unearned revenues and after expensing cash commissions),
though leverage could temporarily increase after larger debt-funded
acquisitions. Moody's further expects that the company will
not initiate a dividend or repurchase shares over the next several years,
but will reinvest its free cash flow into its business and make targeted
acquisitions. The company's strong financial profile and
free cash flow provide ample (and growing) flexibility to execute its
aggressive growth strategy from organic investments and acquisitions.
The key long-term risks to the ratings include the evolving nature
of the technology industry, which creates new opportunities as well
as challenges, and the growing competitive overlap of Salesforce's
products with those from the peer cloud software and infrastructure and
platform services providers.
The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectations that Salesforce
will generate strong revenue and operating cash flow growth while maintaining
strong liquidity and a modestly leveraged capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade Salesforce's ratings if the company
continues to strengthen its market position in the CRM and other core
platform services while growing profitability and extends its track record
of maintaining conservative fiscal policies. The ratings could
be downgraded if Salesforce sustains erosion of market share or competitive
position that lead to a meaningful deceleration in organic growth.
Operating challenges or deviations from conservative financial policies
that cause leverage to be sustained above the mid 2x level (Moody's
adjusted, including growth in unearned revenues and after expensing
cash commissions) could pressure the rating.
salesforce.com is a leading enterprise software and cloud services
provider and is the leader in CRM technology.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raj Joshi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653