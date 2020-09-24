Moody's upgrades salesforce.com's rating to A2; outlook stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded salesforce.com's ("Salesforce") senior unsecured rating to A2, from A3. The ratings outlook is stable. The upgrade reflects Salesforce's solid operating performance, increasing revenue diversification, robust recurring revenues and Moody's expectations for strong growth in profitability and free cash flow and maintenance of conservative financial policies.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 reflects Salesforce's market share leadership in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software market, large addressable markets and strong long-term growth prospects. Management has a solid track record of generating strong organic growth, increasing profitability, and integrating acquisitions that have expanded addressable markets and diversified revenues.

Salesforce has excellent liquidity with $9.3 billion in cash and marketable securities and Moody's projection of over $4.5 billion in free cash flow over the next 12 months. Moody' expects organic revenue growth in the high teens percentages over the next 12 to 24 months and if there are no acquisitions, adjusted operating margins should increase by 75 basis points or more annually. Salesforce's credit profile is further supported by its low debt levels, a growing base of recurring subscription revenues with consistently low attrition rates, and $30 billion of Remaining Performance Obligations that provide high revenue visibility.

At the end of the July quarter Salesforce's total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) was 2.2x. If EBITDA is further adjusted to reflect growth in unearned revenues and cash costs to acquire sales contracts, leverage was approximately 1.7x. Governance considerations positively influence the ratings. Specifically, the A2 rating incorporates Moody's expectations that Salesforce will continue to maintain a conservative financial profile, including robust liquidity and total debt to EBITDA of about 2x (Moody's adjusted, including growth in unearned revenues and after expensing cash commissions), though leverage could temporarily increase after larger debt-funded acquisitions. Moody's further expects that the company will not initiate a dividend or repurchase shares over the next several years, but will reinvest its free cash flow into its business and make targeted acquisitions. The company's strong financial profile and free cash flow provide ample (and growing) flexibility to execute its aggressive growth strategy from organic investments and acquisitions.

The key long-term risks to the ratings include the evolving nature of the technology industry, which creates new opportunities as well as challenges, and the growing competitive overlap of Salesforce's products with those from the peer cloud software and infrastructure and platform services providers.

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectations that Salesforce will generate strong revenue and operating cash flow growth while maintaining strong liquidity and a modestly leveraged capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Salesforce's ratings if the company continues to strengthen its market position in the CRM and other core platform services while growing profitability and extends its track record of maintaining conservative fiscal policies. The ratings could be downgraded if Salesforce sustains erosion of market share or competitive position that lead to a meaningful deceleration in organic growth. Operating challenges or deviations from conservative financial policies that cause leverage to be sustained above the mid 2x level (Moody's adjusted, including growth in unearned revenues and after expensing cash commissions) could pressure the rating.

salesforce.com is a leading enterprise software and cloud services provider and is the leader in CRM technology.

