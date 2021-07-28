Moody's upgrades senior secured ratings of Universal Health Services to Baa3; outlook stable

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of Universal
Health Services, Inc.'s ("UHS") senior
secured credit facility and senior secured notes to Baa3 from Ba1.
Moody's also withdrew the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1-PD
Probability of Default Rating, and SGL-1 Speculative Grade
Liquidity Rating. The outlook is stable.
The upgrade of UHS's secured debt to Investment Grade reflects Moody's
view that the company's financial leverage will remain low both
in absolute terms and relative to its for-profit hospital sector
peers. It also reflects the rating agency's opinion that
the company will continue to operate with very good liquidity, strong
free cash flow and good business segment diversification over a longer-term
horizon. Moody's expects that UHS will operate with conservative
financial policies for the foreseeable future and that its growth strategy
and criteria for potential acquisitions substantially reduce the likelihood
of a large, leveraging transaction.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Universal Health Services, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD3)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Universal Health Services, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn
, previously rated Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Universal Health Services, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Universal Health Services' Baa3 senior secured rating is supported by
its considerable scale and strong market positions in both its acute care
hospital and behavioral health segments. The rating benefits from
the behavioral health business, which has a national footprint,
and gives the company good business and geographic diversification as
a whole. The rating also reflects the company's good track
record of consistent earnings growth. Moody's expects that
UHS will continue to operate with low financial leverage, strong
interest coverage, and good free cash flow over the next few years.
Moody's expects the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA, approximately
2.1 times as of March 31, 2021, to remain in the low-to-mid
2 times range and sees the potential for large debt-funded acquisitions
as being low. The rating is constrained by continued labor challenges
that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It
also reflects geographic concentration within its acute care business.
Further, it is also reflects the company's vulnerability to
cyber-related threats as evidenced by the attack in September 2020.
Finally, the rating is constrained by general industry-wide
challenges facing the hospital industry relating to cost and reimbursement
pressures.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that UHS will continue to operate
with good scale, business diversification, and strong liquidity
over the next 12-18 months as volumes continue to recover to pre-pandemic
levels.
ESG considerations are relevant to UHS' credit profile. With
respect to governance, UHS has operated with uniquely low leverage
relative to other for-profit hospital operators. That said,
the company has not committed to a public leverage target. The
right to elect the majority of directors to UHS' board and vote
on general shareholder matters is controlled by the company's executive
chairman and former CEO, Alan Miller, who controls ~85%
of general shareholder voting power. As a for-profit hospital
operator, UHS faces high social risk. Moody's considers the
coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk to human health and safety.
That said, declining coronavirus cases and hospitalizations coupled
with the uptake of vaccines in the US have reduced UHS' social risk.
Aside from coronavirus, UHS faces other social risks such as rising
concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services.
Hospitals rely on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement.
Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts
hospital revenue and profitability. In addition, the social
and political push for a single payor system or a lowering of the Medicare
eligibility age would drastically change the operating environment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
UHS' ratings could be downgraded if the company undertakes significant
debt-financed acquisitions or cash payouts to shareholders.
Adverse regulatory developments affecting hospitals or deteriorating operating
performance could also give rise to a downgrade. Lastly,
a downgrade could also result if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5
times.
The ratings could be upgraded if UHS maintains conservative financial
policies and a disciplined approach to capital deployment while achieving
greater business and geographic diversification. An upgrade could
occur if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 2.5
times while concurrently having an unsecured debt capital structure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Universal Health Services, Inc., based in King of Prussia,
Pennsylvania, owned and operated 26 acute care hospitals,
17 free-standing emergency departments, 7 surgery centers,
and 354 behavioral health centers (333 inpatient and 21 outpatient) as
of March 31, 2021. Facilities are located in 38 states,
Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom,
Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. LTM revenues
were $11.7 billion as of March 31, 2021.
Jonathan Kanarek, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
