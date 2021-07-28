Moody's upgrades senior secured ratings of Universal Health Services to Baa3; outlook stable

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of Universal Health Services, Inc.'s ("UHS") senior secured credit facility and senior secured notes to Baa3 from Ba1. Moody's also withdrew the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade of UHS's secured debt to Investment Grade reflects Moody's view that the company's financial leverage will remain low both in absolute terms and relative to its for-profit hospital sector peers. It also reflects the rating agency's opinion that the company will continue to operate with very good liquidity, strong free cash flow and good business segment diversification over a longer-term horizon. Moody's expects that UHS will operate with conservative financial policies for the foreseeable future and that its growth strategy and criteria for potential acquisitions substantially reduce the likelihood of a large, leveraging transaction.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Universal Health Services, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Universal Health Services, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Universal Health Services, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Universal Health Services' Baa3 senior secured rating is supported by its considerable scale and strong market positions in both its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The rating benefits from the behavioral health business, which has a national footprint, and gives the company good business and geographic diversification as a whole. The rating also reflects the company's good track record of consistent earnings growth. Moody's expects that UHS will continue to operate with low financial leverage, strong interest coverage, and good free cash flow over the next few years. Moody's expects the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA, approximately 2.1 times as of March 31, 2021, to remain in the low-to-mid 2 times range and sees the potential for large debt-funded acquisitions as being low. The rating is constrained by continued labor challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also reflects geographic concentration within its acute care business. Further, it is also reflects the company's vulnerability to cyber-related threats as evidenced by the attack in September 2020. Finally, the rating is constrained by general industry-wide challenges facing the hospital industry relating to cost and reimbursement pressures.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that UHS will continue to operate with good scale, business diversification, and strong liquidity over the next 12-18 months as volumes continue to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

ESG considerations are relevant to UHS' credit profile. With respect to governance, UHS has operated with uniquely low leverage relative to other for-profit hospital operators. That said, the company has not committed to a public leverage target. The right to elect the majority of directors to UHS' board and vote on general shareholder matters is controlled by the company's executive chairman and former CEO, Alan Miller, who controls ~85% of general shareholder voting power. As a for-profit hospital operator, UHS faces high social risk. Moody's considers the coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk to human health and safety. That said, declining coronavirus cases and hospitalizations coupled with the uptake of vaccines in the US have reduced UHS' social risk. Aside from coronavirus, UHS faces other social risks such as rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. Hospitals rely on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue and profitability. In addition, the social and political push for a single payor system or a lowering of the Medicare eligibility age would drastically change the operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

UHS' ratings could be downgraded if the company undertakes significant debt-financed acquisitions or cash payouts to shareholders. Adverse regulatory developments affecting hospitals or deteriorating operating performance could also give rise to a downgrade. Lastly, a downgrade could also result if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5 times.

The ratings could be upgraded if UHS maintains conservative financial policies and a disciplined approach to capital deployment while achieving greater business and geographic diversification. An upgrade could occur if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 2.5 times while concurrently having an unsecured debt capital structure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Universal Health Services, Inc., based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, owned and operated 26 acute care hospitals, 17 free-standing emergency departments, 7 surgery centers, and 354 behavioral health centers (333 inpatient and 21 outpatient) as of March 31, 2021. Facilities are located in 38 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. LTM revenues were $11.7 billion as of March 31, 2021.

