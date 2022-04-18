Moody's upgrades senior unsecured of VICI and MGP to Ba1 and assigns a Ba1 to VICI's proposed senior notes; outlook is stable

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded all the ratings of VICI Properties L.P. (VICI) (senior unsecured to Ba1) and those of MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP (MGP) (senior unsecured to Ba1). In the same rating action, Moody's also assigned a Ba1 rating to VICI's senior unsecured notes being marketed, which Moody's expects will be closed simultaneously with the MGP merger, as mandated by the master transaction agreement. The rating outlook is stable. Today's action concludes rating reviews that commenced on August 4, 2021.

The ratings upgrade reflects VICI's improved financial policy with an unsecured credit facility that helped to establish a fully unencumbered portfolio of properties (not including VICI's unconsolidated joint venture), the dominant size and scale of the combined entity, and reduced tenant concentration. VICI has received shareholder approval. VICI has also received all gaming regulators' approvals to close the merger. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded all MGP's ratings to the level of VICI's. Moody's will withdraw all MGP's ratings upon the closing of the merger, except for ratings on certain debt that will remain outstanding.

Assignments:

..Issuer: VICI Properties L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba1

Upgrades:

..Issuer: VICI Properties L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3

..Issuer: MGM Growth Prop. Operating Partnership LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Upgraded to Ba1 from B1

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Ba1 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: VICI Properties L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: MGM Growth Prop. Operating Partnership LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

VICI's Ba1 rating reflects Moody's expectation that VICI will have strong balance sheet metrics, including healthy liquidity and that adjusted net debt plus preferred to EBITDA will be below 6.0x by year-end 2022. VICI's unencumbered assets improved meaningfully from a modest 11% of gross assets to a fully unencumbered portfolio. VICI's only secured debt is related to an unconsolidated JV. Most recently, VICI replaced its $1.0 billion secured revolving credit facility with a new $2.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in 2026 with two six-month extension options. All liens securing the REIT's previous credit facilities and related subsidiary guarantees were automatically released.

In addition, VICI's gross assets will increase to over $40 billion from $21.2 billion (proforma for Venetian acquisition). VICI will own 43 assets with $2.6 billion annual cash rent in 15 states, including MGP's 15 marquee Las Vegas and market leading regional assets. The merger improves the diversity of its tenant base while also reducing the tenant concentration to Caesars Entertainment [NASDAQ: CZR] from 68% to 42% of proforma annual rent. Its assets are leased to a more diversified tenant base that includes eight gaming operators.

Nonetheless, despite these credit positives, single-name concentration remains meaningful with its top two tenants accounting for approximately 78% of total cash rent, both of which are low non-investment grade-rated credits. This is a credit concern given the volatility of the gaming business. Moreover, ownership of specialized casino assets that have more limited recovery prospects under a stress scenario reduce the flexibility of its unencumbered asset pool, compared to other asset classes, in Moody's view.

The SGL-2 for both VICI and MGP remain unchanged. Moody's expects both REITs to maintain their respective prudent financial policies with a well laddered debt maturity schedule. There are no debt maturities until 2024 (except for MGP's $1.4 billion revolver, which will mature in 2023). This revolver will be terminated at the closing of this transaction. The revolvers were nearly fully available at December 31, 2021 and both have good access to capital.

Moody's stable ratings outlook anticipates little change in the REITs' credit profile over the next 12-18 months as they proceed with the merger integration while gradually reducing leverage to be more in line with similarly rated peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of VICI's ratings would require Moody's adjusted net debt plus preferred to EBITDA in the low 5.0x range and the maintenance of fixed charge coverage comfortably above 3.5x. Property type diversification outside of gaming investments (comprising at least 20% of income) that enhances VICI's capital recycling opportunities while further reducing tenant and single-asset concentrations would also support a ratings upgrade. The ratings upgrade would also require that VICI maintain a robust liquidity position.

VICI's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's adjusted net debt plus preferred to EBITDA exceeds 6.0x and fixed charge coverage is below 3.0x on a consistent basis. Deterioration in tenant credit quality or sizable acquisitions that present integration risks or alters VICI's unsecured financial policy would put pressure on the ratings.

Upward rating movement is unlikely for MGP giving the pending closing of the merger when MGP's portfolio is expected to be merged into that of VICI's. Moody's will withdraw all MGP's ratings upon the closing of the merger, except for ratings on certain debt that will remain outstanding. If VICI's acquisition of MGP does not occur and MGP's portfolio quality is found to be weaker than expected, downward rating pressure on MGP's ratings could result.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] VICI owns a portfolio of 28 properties in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States. As of December 31, 2021, VICI had gross assets totaling $17.6 billion.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE: MGP] owns a portfolio of properties acquired from MGM Resorts, consisting of fifteen premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States. As of December 31, 2021, MGP had gross assets totaling $14.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

