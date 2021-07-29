Moody's upgrades senior unsecured rating of Cadence Design Systems to A3 from Baa2; outlook stable

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior
unsecured rating of Cadence Design Systems Inc. ("Cadence")
to A3 from Baa2. The upgrade reflects the company's resilient performance
through the pandemic environment and Moody's expectation "that ongoing
fundamental drivers for electronic design automation (EDA) software sector
will support steady revenue and free cash flow growth over the next few
years, leading to strong financial performance, including
low leverage and strong liquidity" said Richard Lane, Moody's Senior
Vice President. Lane went on to say that "the upgrade reflects
the strong business outlook as well Cadence's conservative financial practices
and moderate capital allocation practices".
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cadence's credit profile is supported by its solid competitive position
in the EDA software sector, steady market growth expectations,
solid cash flow generation, strong liquidity, and a modestly
leveraged capital structure. Cadence is one of the two major firms
in the largely consolidated EDA industry, where a broad product
offering, high R&D requirements, and incumbency serve
as important barriers to entry, thus limiting competitive threats
from smaller players. Cadence's installed customer base in the
semiconductor and electronic systems end markets often use a range of
design automation tools that requires significant investment and training,
which contributes to high customer retention. A highly diversified
and stable customer base with long term contracts and ratable revenue
recognition contribute to predictable revenue and profitability.
Despite the overall stability, some of Cadence's revenue,
such as emulation hardware, is exposed to lumpier buying patterns
and periodically aggressive pricing. Due to Cadence's highly
recurring revenue and the very steady R&D spend in the semiconductor
and broad electronics sector, Cadence's performance during
weaker economic environments is resilient. Over the next few years,
we project mid-to-high single digit revenue growth,
EBITDA margins in the low-to-mid 30% range,
adjusted debt to EBITDA of below 1x, and free cash flow to debt
above 100%. While there is the potential for larger transactions
on various adjacencies to EDA we expect the company will focus on tuck-in
acquisitions to expand its portfolio.
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Cadence will maintain
a leading position in the EDA software sector and continue to generate
solid operating profits and free cash flow. Large acquisitions
are not anticipated although the company has good financial flexibility.
The outlook also incorporates expectations that management will maintain
a modestly leveraged capital structure and a solid liquidity profile.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3 from
Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to A3 from Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade is unlikely over the near term. The ratings could
be upgraded over the longer term if Cadence achieves larger scale by sustaining
mid to high single digit revenue growth and achieves and sustains Moody's
adjusted EBITDA margins over 35%, while keeping adjusted
debt to EBITDA less than 1.5 times and maintaining a solid liquidity
profile.
The ratings could be lowered if there is a deterioration in business fundamentals
resulting in market share loss, and EBITDA margins sustained below
25%. Additionally, a more aggressive use of financial
leverage such that adjusted debt / EBITDA is sustained above 2.5x
times could pressure the rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
