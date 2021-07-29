Moody's upgrades senior unsecured rating of Cadence Design Systems to A3 from Baa2; outlook stable

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured rating of Cadence Design Systems Inc. ("Cadence") to A3 from Baa2. The upgrade reflects the company's resilient performance through the pandemic environment and Moody's expectation "that ongoing fundamental drivers for electronic design automation (EDA) software sector will support steady revenue and free cash flow growth over the next few years, leading to strong financial performance, including low leverage and strong liquidity" said Richard Lane, Moody's Senior Vice President. Lane went on to say that "the upgrade reflects the strong business outlook as well Cadence's conservative financial practices and moderate capital allocation practices".

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cadence's credit profile is supported by its solid competitive position in the EDA software sector, steady market growth expectations, solid cash flow generation, strong liquidity, and a modestly leveraged capital structure. Cadence is one of the two major firms in the largely consolidated EDA industry, where a broad product offering, high R&D requirements, and incumbency serve as important barriers to entry, thus limiting competitive threats from smaller players. Cadence's installed customer base in the semiconductor and electronic systems end markets often use a range of design automation tools that requires significant investment and training, which contributes to high customer retention. A highly diversified and stable customer base with long term contracts and ratable revenue recognition contribute to predictable revenue and profitability. Despite the overall stability, some of Cadence's revenue, such as emulation hardware, is exposed to lumpier buying patterns and periodically aggressive pricing. Due to Cadence's highly recurring revenue and the very steady R&D spend in the semiconductor and broad electronics sector, Cadence's performance during weaker economic environments is resilient. Over the next few years, we project mid-to-high single digit revenue growth, EBITDA margins in the low-to-mid 30% range, adjusted debt to EBITDA of below 1x, and free cash flow to debt above 100%. While there is the potential for larger transactions on various adjacencies to EDA we expect the company will focus on tuck-in acquisitions to expand its portfolio.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Cadence will maintain a leading position in the EDA software sector and continue to generate solid operating profits and free cash flow. Large acquisitions are not anticipated although the company has good financial flexibility. The outlook also incorporates expectations that management will maintain a modestly leveraged capital structure and a solid liquidity profile.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3 from Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely over the near term. The ratings could be upgraded over the longer term if Cadence achieves larger scale by sustaining mid to high single digit revenue growth and achieves and sustains Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins over 35%, while keeping adjusted debt to EBITDA less than 1.5 times and maintaining a solid liquidity profile.

The ratings could be lowered if there is a deterioration in business fundamentals resulting in market share loss, and EBITDA margins sustained below 25%. Additionally, a more aggressive use of financial leverage such that adjusted debt / EBITDA is sustained above 2.5x times could pressure the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Richard J. Lane

Senior Vice President

Unknown Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

