Moody's upgrades seven tranches from five consumer loan securitizations

New York, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded seven tranches of notes issued by five consumer loan securitizations. These transactions are backed by pools of unsecured consumer installment loan contracts originated and serviced by multiple parties.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Consumer Loan Underlying Bond (CLUB) Credit Trust 2020-P1

Class B Asset-Backed Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on May 28, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: FREED ABS Trust 2020-1

Class B Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Sep 3, 2020 Confirmed at Baa3 (sf)

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Sep 3, 2020 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Issuer: Upstart Securitization Trust 2021-3

Class A Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jul 29, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Class B Notes, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jul 29, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: Upstart Securitization Trust 2021-4

Class A Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Sep 24, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Issuer: Upstart Securitization Trust 2021-5

Class A Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Nov 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrades of the notes are driven by our revised assumptions on expected and stressed losses of the underlying consumer loans and reflect the recent performance of the loans. The ratings actions also consider the buildup of credit enhancement due to structural features including non-declining reserve accounts, overcollateralization, and the sequential pay structure of the transactions. Our lifetime cumulative net loss expectation is 8.0% for CLUB Credit Trust 2020-P1, 11.5% for FREED 2020-1, 15.5% for Upstart 2021-3, and 16.15% for Upstart 2021-4 and Upstart 2021-5.

Given the demonstrated performance of these loans over the past several years, we have downwardly revised the volatility around our stressed loss rates pursuant to a comparative default analysis with other consumer asset classes with similar credit quality which have experienced a full credit cycle. Our stressed loss assumptions have declined from between 66% and 75% to between 49% and 57% for the deals.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264327. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to offset current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline below Moody's expectations as a result of a lower-than-expected cumulative charge-offs. Favorable regulatory policies and legal actions could also move the ratings up.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are lower than necessary to offset current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could increase above Moody's expectations as a result of higher-than-expected cumulative charge-offs. Adverse regulatory and legal risks, specifically legal issues stemming from the origination model and whether interest rates charged on some loans could violate usury laws, could also move the ratings down.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicholas Monzillo

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jinwen Chen

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

