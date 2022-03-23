Moody's upgrades six CMBS classes issued by Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-PRM

Approximately $132 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings on six classes issued by Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-PRM, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-PRM. Moody's rating action is as follows:

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 22, 2021 Aa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

Cl. C, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 22, 2021 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

Cl. D, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 22, 2021 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

Cl. E, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 22, 2021 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

Cl. F, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Nov 22, 2021 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

Cl. X*, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 22, 2021 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

* Reflects interest-only classes

Today's actions conclude the review for upgrade on the Affected Credit Ratings initiated on November 22, 2021 as a result of the update of the "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on Cl. B, Cl. C, Cl. D, and Cl. E were upgraded to Aaa (sf) due to defeasance. The collateral for the first mortgage is now U.S. Government Securities. The rating on the lowest rated class, Cl. F, of A1 (sf), is due to lack of a support class or a reserve to protect them from the risk of non-reimbursable trust expenses. The rating on the IO class, Cl. X, was upgraded based on the credit quality of the referenced classes (Cl. A, Cl. B, Cl. C, and Cl. D).

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The total outstanding loan balance is now defeased, meaning that the initial assets have been replaced by US Government Securities. The ratings on the Certificates may be sensitive to any change in the rating of the Government of the United States or interest shortfalls on the Certificates.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION:

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 15, 2022 Distribution Date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged from that of securitization at $278 million. At securitization the two loans were collateralized by two portfolios of 49 self-storage properties located across 17 states. The total outstanding loan balance is now defeased in its entirety and the loans mature in May 2024.

