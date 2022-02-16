Moody's upgrades six Pennsylvania State Public School Bldg. Auth.'s pool financings

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded six Pennsylvania State Public School Building Authority's pool financings: Series A of 2010 to A1 from A2, Series B of 2010 to A1 from A2, Series C of 2010 to Aa3 from A1, Series A of 2011 to A1 from A2, Series B of 2011 to A1 from A2, and Series D of 2011 to A1 from A2. The upgrades affect $501.6 million in aggregate principal outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of these pool financings, issued by the Pennsylvania State Public School Building Authority, is being driven by the upgrade of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program (A1) that took place on December 15, 2021[1]. For each series of bonds, we evaluate the credit quality of each pool participant using the stronger of the participant's underlying full faith and credit quality or the enhanced rating. Given that the participating school districts were analyzed to have sufficient annual state aid to debt service coverage ratios with paying agents in place, the participating districts receive at least the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program rating of A1.

School district borrowers in the Commonwealth are entitled to the benefits of the intercept provisions of the Pennsylvania School Code of 1949. Pursuant to Section 633 and Section 790 of the code, in the event that a school district is unable to meet its debt service obligations, the state will withhold aid due to the district and divert that aid to bondholders until the deficiency is cured. The state is authorized to intercept all forms of aid appropriated to the school district during the current fiscal year. The A1 enhanced rating incorporates the intercept program's demonstrated state commitment and program history, and satisfactory program mechanics, including a paying agent. The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth, and in fact, there have been times when the state has not distributed any aid to school districts, as was the case during the 2016 state budget impasse. However, with implementation of Act 85 in 2016, the state has ensured that intercept payments, for the benefit of bond debt service, will be made even in the absence of an appropriation budget.

This pool is evaluated as an unenhanced pool, which places a greater emphasis on the probability of default on the weakest participant in the pool as there is no step-up provision or debt service reserve fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of participants' underlying ratings

- Upgrade of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of participants' underlying credit quality

- Downgrade of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable)

- Trend of declines in state aid to school districts

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the full faith and credit pledge of each pool participant to make timely proportionate debt service payments.

PROFILE

The Authority is a body corporate and politic created in 1947 by the Act. Under the Act, the Authority is constituted a public corporation and governmental instrumentality, having perpetual existence, for the purpose of, among other things, acquiring, financing, refinancing, constructing, improving, furnishing, equipping, maintaining and operating buildings for public schools and educational broadcasting facilities for use as part of the public school system of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (the "Commonwealth") under the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Each pool financing is comprised of various school districts across the commonwealth.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press Release 15-Dec-2021

