Moody's upgrades six classes of notes issued by four Dell equipment securitizations

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
six classes of notes in Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2019-2,
Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2020-1, Dell Equipment Finance
Trust 2020-2 and Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2021-1.
The transactions are securitizations of small-ticket equipment
loans and leases serviced by Dell Financial Services LLC, a wholly
owned subsidiary of Dell Inc. (Ba1, outlook positive).
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2019-2
Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 16,
2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
Issuer: Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2020-1
Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 16,
2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
Issuer: Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2020-2
Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 16,
2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Issuer: Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2021-1
Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 16,
2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 16,
2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 16,
2021 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions were prompted by the buildup in credit enhancement
owing to structural features including a sequential pay structure,
non-declining reserve account and overcollateralization as well
as strong collateral performance.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease
and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in August 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243607.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given our expectations of portfolio
losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher
ratings. In sequential pay structures, such as the ones in
these transactions, credit enhancement grows as a percentage of
the collateral balance as collections pay down senior notes. Moody's
expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of a lower number
of obligor defaults. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the
US macroeconomy, the equipment markets, and changes in servicing
practices.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given our expectations of
portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with
lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread
is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation
of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults.
Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US macroeconomy, the
equipment markets, and poor servicer performance. Other reasons
for worse-than-expected performance include error on the
part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance,
and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Benjamin Shih
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Oktay Veliev, CFA
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653