Moody's upgrades the CFR of Travelodge to B3 from Caa1; stable outlook

London, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to B3 from Caa1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from Caa1-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Thame and London Limited (Travelodge or the company), a UK leading budget hotel chain. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded to B3 from Caa1 the instrument rating of the £440 million backed senior secured notes due 2025 issued by TVL Finance plc. The rating agency also upgraded to Ba3 from B1 the instrument ratings of the £40 million backed senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) and £30 million backed senior secured letter of credit facility issued by Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade reflects Travelodge's strong results achieved this year ahead of the Moody's previous expectations. The recovery was supported by a combination of strong average daily rate growth and occupancy, which came from both leisure and business customers and was well ahead of the UK's broader lodging market. The company's nine months' revenue to September 2022 reached £669 million, 23% higher year-on-year compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 while Travelodge's Moody's adjusted EBITDA grew by close to 30% compared to 2019. The strong results were achieved despite significant cost inflation (Travelodge's operating expenses in 2022 have been approximately 15% above 2019 levels with broadly equal number of hotels) and phasing out of the government support measures, such as VAT, which returned to 20% in April this year.

As a result of growing profits the company's Moody's estimated adjusted debt to EBITDA improved to approximately7.2x in September 2022 from 11.5x in 2021 and 8.9x in 2019 - an adequate level taking into account the company's large lease obligations for the fully leased property portfolio. The rating agency also estimates that Travelodge's Moody's adjusted EBITA interest cover improved to 1.2x. Although Moody's expects the interest cover to slightly weaken due to higher interest expenses on the £440 million floating rate notes, it will likely remain above 1x over the next 12-18 months. Travelodge also generated an estimated free cash flow of more than £100 million over the twelve months to September 2022, which it used to repay £100 million of its term loan and drawings on the RCF previously used for additional liquidity during the pandemic - a credit positive.

However, Moody's does not expect the company's EBITDA to improve much further from current levels in the next 12-18 months because of the significant headwinds. These include ongoing cost inflation, in particular on energy which Travelodge has hedged until March 2023. There is also a significant uncertainty around how the deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in the UK and ongoing cost of living crisis may affect consumer demand for domestic and business travel in the country. Travelodge also has a relatively high portion of fixed costs and is therefore sensitive to fairly small changes in occupancy and daily rates.

More positively, the rating also reflects the company's leading position in the UK budget hotel industry and its reliance on domestic UK demand. Moody's believes that Travelodge's focus on the more resilient midscale and economy sector, and its ability to attract both business and leisure customers in approximately equal proportions, provides a measure of cushion in a downturn.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The company is controlled by funds advised by Golden Tree Asset Management, Avenue Capital and Goldman Sachs and has high tolerance for leverage and shareholder-friendly actions, although Moody's positive notes that the company used its excess cash this year to repay £100 million of debt raised during the pandemic.

LIQUIDITY

Travelodge's liquidity is adequate and supported by £166 million cash as of 28 October 2022 following the £60 million term loan repayment. The liquidity also benefits from the fully drawn RCF of £40 million, although it expires in June 2024. Moody's expects Travelodge to generate approximately £50-60 million free cash flow in 2023 after circa £80 million of pre-IFRS 16 capex. The company's £440 million floating rate notes are due in July 2025. Moody's also estimates that Travelodge maintains significant headroom under its RCF net leverage covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The rated debt consists of a £440 million outstanding notes rated at the same level as CFR and £40 million super senior RCF rated Ba3. The difference reflects relative ranking of the instruments in Travelodge's capital structure in the event of default. Travelodge's capital structure also includes £65 million senior secured notes due 2025, which are unrated and rank together with the other notes.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Travelodge will maintain organic revenue growth and margins and sufficient liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could result from further operational improvements driven by continued outperformance and successful execution of the development and refit strategy such that Moody's adjusted leverage declines below 6.5x on a sustained basis, EBITA cover improves towards 1.5x and free cash flow remains positive on a sustained basis. Adequate liquidity would also be important.

Negative rating pressure could arise from operational setbacks such that company's margins deteriorate significantly, interest cover declines below 1x or free cash flow becomes negative. Any liquidity challenges or inability to address upcoming maturities in good time would also be viewed negatively.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

..Issuer: Thame and London Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

..Issuer: TVL Finance plc

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Thame and London Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: TVL Finance plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Travelodge is a budget hotel chain operating primarily in the fragmented UK lodging market. As at September 2022, the company controlled 595 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain covering both urban and roadside locations with the vast majority of rooms in the UK.

In the last twelve months to September 2022, Travelodge generated revenues of £856 million and company-adjusted pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA of £201 million. Over 90% of Travelodge's revenues are generated from room bookings, with most of the remainder generated from food and beverage sales. Around 80% of the booking orders are placed on the company's website. As a result of its 2012 restructuring, the shareholders of Travelodge are funds advised by Golden Tree Asset Management, Avenue Capital and Goldman Sachs.

