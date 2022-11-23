Moody's upgrades the CTL rating of Times Square Hotel Trust

Approximately $52.3 million of securities affected

New York, November 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the rating on one class in Times Square Hotel Trust 8.528% Mortgage and Lease Amortizing Certificates as follows:

Cl. A, Upgraded to A3; previously on Apr 16, 2020 Confirmed at Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating of this CTL transaction was upgraded based on the recent Moody's upgrade of the senior unsecured rating of Marriott International, Inc. ("Marriott") to Baa2 from Baa3 with additional consideration given to the value of the real estate collateral relative to the outstanding loan balance. Moody's also upgraded the unsecured rating of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. legacy debt to Baa2 from Baa3. The CTL transaction is supported by the long-term triple net lease to Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. Furthermore, the transaction has benefited from significant amortization and has paid down approximately 69% since securitization.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

The ratings of Credit Tenant Lease (CTL) deals are primarily based on the senior unsecured debt rating (or the corporate family rating) of the tenants leasing the real estate collateral supporting the bonds. Other factors that are also considered are Moody's "dark" value of the collateral (value based on the property being vacant or dark), which is used to determine a recovery rate upon a loan's default. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include an upgrade in the rating of the corporate tenant or significant loan paydowns or amortization which results in a lower loan to dark value ratio. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a downgrade in the rating of the corporate tenant.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Credit Tenant Lease and Comparable Lease Financings" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67675. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

The transaction is secured by the W Hotel located in Times Square in New York City. The hotel contains 509 rooms, 22,000 square feet (SF) of meeting and dining space and 13,000 SF of retail space. The property is subject to a triple net lease guaranteed by Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc. which is a subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. As of the November 1, 2022, payment date, the outstanding balance is $52.3 million compared to $169.0 million at securitization. The loan has amortized over 69% since securitization with the current outstanding loan balance of $102,775 per key compared to $331,871 per key at securitization. The lease payments are sufficient to fully amortize the loan during the lease term.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dariusz Surmacz

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

