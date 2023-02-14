Moody's upgrades the City of Brownwood's (TX) GOs and Issuer Rating to A3

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Brownwood, TX's issuer rating to A3 from Baa1. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the city's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to A3 from Baa1. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has approximately $31.36 million in outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 issuer rating incorporates the city's strengthened financial profile relative to previous years, yet the financial profile remains below average for the rating category. The rating also reflects a moderately sized economy that has grown consistently in recent years as well as a manageable leverage. These attributes are weighed against the city's weak residential income and full valuer per capita indices. Resident Income equaled to a below-average 72.4% while the full value per capita was below average at $63,954. Favorably, The economy benefits from the institutional presence of Howard Payne University which enrolls approximately 1,170 students.

We expect the city's financial profile to remain stable given an increase in property value and sales tax revenue in addition to the projected utility rate increases in 2022 and 2023. The city's overall financial profile has notably improved from previous years. The total unrestricted cash is managed as a shared pool among all funds across all governmental funds and business-type activities, the city closed fiscal 2021 with an available fund balance and net current assets of $10.8 million, equal to a satisfactory and improved 24.1% of total revenue. During fiscal 2021, the general fund's top two revenue sources included sales taxes (24.7%) and property taxes (22.1%). Sales tax collections have remained strong despite the economic headwinds provided by the ongoing health pandemic and are projected to increase by 6% in 2022.

Brownwood's enterprise fund consists of operations from its water, sewer, and sanitation operations. In fiscal 2021, the city's enterprise fund reported roughly $18.6 million in gross operating revenue, with an unrestricted liquidity position of 9% of total business-type activity revenue. Utility rates were increased by 4.5% for fiscal 2022 and 2023. Going forward, the city expects the fund balance in the major funds to remain mostly stable. The fiscal 2023 proposed budget, which includes estimates for fiscal 2022, does not include any significant changes in the major funds.

The leverage burden is manageable and expected to increase with additional utility debt coming online to fund infrastructure updates within the next 12 to 24 months. The city ended fiscal 2021 with nearly $13.2 million in governmental debt and $13.8 million in enterprise outstanding, equal to 60.2% of revenues. The total leverage burden, including debt, unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities, and other long-term liabilities for governmental and enterprise funds is 221.7% of fiscal 2021 revenues, with it fairly evenly split between governmental (48%) and enterprise (52%) activities.

The A3 rating on the city's GOLT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating, reflecting the city's ample taxing headroom which offsets the limitation under the property tax caps.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of full value per capita and resident income

- Material, sustained improvement in fund balance and liquidity among all funds

- Significant decline in long-term liabilities ratio

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened economic metrics

- Trend of operational imbalance and/or decline in reserves

- Material increase in long-term liabilities or associated fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates are payable from a combination of the levy and collection of a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the city, and additionally payable from a limited pledge of the net revenues of the city's combined waterworks and sewer system.

PROFILE

Brownwood is located in Brown County, 78 miles southeast of City of Abilene (Aa2 stable) and 102 miles northwest of Killeen. The largest industry sectors that drive the local economy are manufacturing, retail trade, and local government. The city's population is approximately 19,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

