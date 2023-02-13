Moody's upgrades the City of Dallas, OR's issuer rating to Aa3

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Dallas, OR's issuer rating to Aa3 from A1. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has about $13.4 million in outstanding debt as of June 30, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa3 incorporates the city's strong fund balance and liquidity ratios, which will remain healthy despite some near term spend down of one-time revenue on capital projects. The Aa3 rating reflects the city's solid full value per capita, and below-average resident income levels when compared to similarly rated peers. The city's low long term liability ratio and fixed costs are also factored into the rating.

The City of Dallas is part of the Salem MSA, and will continue to benefit from its proximity to regional employment centers and the state capitol as well as proximity to Oregon State University within Corvallis, approximately 30 miles south of the city. Unemployment is in line with the US, with slightly elevated poverty levels. The city's population is close to 16,600 and has grown steadily by about 2% on average over the last few years, reflecting modest growth that is expected to continue. The city is in the planning stages of a variety of projects which will help develop vacant land, and will augment commercial and residential tax base growth once complete. On average the city has been adding roughly 150 housing units annually over the last five years, and still has plenty of available land for future development.

The city's fund balance and liquidity ratios are healthy and have been stable over the past several years. For fiscal 2022, the city ended with a total available fund balance level of $13.2 million or about 48% of total revenue, almost equally split between the city's governmental and business activities. The city's general fund available ending balance was about $6.3 million in fiscal 2022, about 33% of total revenue. The city maintains an unappropriated reserve in all funds that is at least 10% of the operating budget (excluding debt service, capital outlay, equity transfers, reserves and interfund transfer reimbursement revenues). The city has projected a balanced budget for fiscal 2023, which seems reasonable given management's conservative fiscal practices.

The city's long term liability ratio and fixed costs will remain low given that management has no near term debt issuance plans. While the city has no known near term debt issuance plans, it does have a variety of capital projects that it plans to complete over the near term largely through the use of cash on hand and grant revenues. The city's capital asset depreciation ratio (accumulated depreciation to gross depreciable assets) for governmental and business type activities is on the high end (52% in fiscal 2022) indicating that reinvestment in capital assets is somewhat lagging depreciation demonstrating an increasing likelihood that the city will eventually need to draw down cash or issue debt for capital improvements.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Improved economic indicators such as resident income

- Sustained trend of maintaining reserves and liquidity at recent higher levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant draw on reserves and liquidity

- Material increase in debt or pension liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

Not applicable.

PROFILE

The City of Dallas is located in Polk County, Oregon, approximately 60 miles southwest of Portland (Aaa Stable) and 15 miles west of Salem (Aa2 NOO). The city is the county seat and largest city in Polk County with a population of about 16,600 people. It is governed by a mayor and city council, consisting of 9 members, with the city manager responsible for day-to-day operations.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

