Moody's upgrades the City of Forney's (TX) issuer, GOLT and sales tax to Aa2; North Texas Municipal Water District, TX's water and sewer revenue debt upgraded to Aa3

New York, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to Aa2 from Aa3 for the City of Forney, TX. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the city's sales tax rating to Aa2 from A1 and North Texas Municipal Water District, TX's water and sewer rating to Aa3 from A1. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has about $34.9 million in outstanding GOLT debt as of September 30, 2021.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907921317 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa2 on the city's issuer rating reflects the city's moderately-sized, growing tax base located within the Dallas (A1 stable)-Fort Worth (Aa3 stable) metroplex with above average growth that is expected to continue over the next few years. The rating action also reflects the city's above average income levels, its trend of healthy reserve levels, and an elevated but manageable debt burden.

The Aa2 GOLT rating is the same as the Aa2 issuer rating, reflecting the city's ample taxing headroom which offsets the limitation under the property tax caps, lack of full faith and credit pledge, and inability to override the statutory cap.

The upgrade to Aa3 on the city's water and sewer debt issued by North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) Mustang Creek Wastewater Interceptor System reflects a prosperous service area, a modestly sized system size and a strong debt service coverage. It also reflects a negligible debt profile and ample liquidity.

The upgrade to Aa2 on the city's sales tax debt reflects unanticipated strong pledged revenue collections despite the ongoing global pandemic. The result has been strong debt service coverage for the corporation's outstanding bonds, balanced somewhat by satisfactory legal provisions. Substantial population growth has encouraged retail development within the city, along with a corresponding upward trend in sales tax revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to cities with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued economic development resulting in significant GDP growth (issuer and GOLT)

-Significant surplus operations that bolster entity wide reserves (issuer and GOLT)

-Decrease in overall leverage and fixed cost (issuer and GOLT)

-Significant increases in debt service coverage and/or days cash on hand (water and sewer)

-Pledged revenue growth that leads to stronger debt service coverage (sales tax)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Operational deficits leading to deterioration of available reserves (issuer and GOLT)

-Significant economic contraction measured by declines in resident income and GDP (issuer and GOLT)

-Significant increase in leverage and fixed costs (issuer and GOLT)

-Significant decreases in debt service coverage and/or days cash on hand (water and sewer)

-Contractions in sales tax collections and/or significant leveraging that decrease debt service coverage levels (sales tax)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOLT bonds are payable from an annual ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the city, within the limits prescribed by law.

The water and sewer bonds are payable from payments to be received by the North Texas Municipal Water District from the City of Forney (the "City") from gross revenues of the City's Wastewater System and, pursuant to terms and conditions of the Contract and Resolution and payments from future Additional Participants, if any, as permitted by the Contract.

The sales tax bonds are payable from a lien on and pledge of certain Pledged Revenues which include the gross proceeds of a one-half or one percent sales and use tax levied within the City of Forney, Texas for the benefit of the Corporation.

PROFILE

The City of Forney is located along I-20 in Kaufman County in northeastern Texas, approximately 20 miles east of Dallas (A1 stable). As of 2020, the city's estimated population is 23,871.

The North Texas Municipal Water District is a conservation and reclamation district created in 1951 to provide water to cities in north central Texas. The district serves a 2,200 square mile area across ten counties. The interceptor system was created in 2003 in order to adequately transport wastewater to the District's Sabine Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment System in order to control water pollution, and protect, improve and enhance the water quality of Sabine Creek and the Sabine River.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and general obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907921317 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation

- Participation: Access to Management

- Participation: Access to Internal Documents

- Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

