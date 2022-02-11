Moody's upgrades the City of Liberec (Czech Republic) to A1/Aa3.cz and changes the outlook to stable from positive

Frankfurt am Main, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the global and national scale long-term issuer ratings for the City of Liberec to A1/Aa3.cz from A2/A1.cz, upgraded its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to a2 from a3 and changed the outlook to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Liberec's ratings to A1/Aa3.cz reflects strengthening governance and management practices, improving financial performance and liquidity position.

Liberec's governance and management have improved over the past 3 years. Cautious budgetary planning, and in particular the rationalisation of operating expenditures, resulted in an improvement of the city's operating performance to a sound 15.2% of operating revenues in 2021 from 12.6% in 2019, despite the negative effects induced by pandemic situation on tax revenues. The city's administration managed to cut down by 6.2% operating expenses, particularly in the less rigid areas of purchased services and payments to affiliate entities, to match with reduced tax revenues.

Moody's believes that the administration will continue to display prudent budgeting and focus on the rationalization process over the next few years, thus preserving sound operating margins. Tax revenues are anticipated to increase year on year following a 4% GDP growth at national level and operating expenditures should follow at a slightly faster rate resulting in a still robust operating margin of 14.3% in 2022.

Over the last few years Liberec's net direct and indirect debt (NDID) continued to steadily decline, reaching 70% of operating revenues in 2021 from 100% in 2015. Moody's expects the NDID will further decrease to 62% and 55% in 2022 and 2023, respectively but will remain above the average of 27% of rated peers in the Czech Republic. Moody's projects the city's NDID to pick up slightly from 2024 onward as a result of a new investment cycle.

The administration successfully refinanced part of its debt in 2021 with positive impact on interest costs, annual debt service and maturity prolongation, all of which had a positive effect on the city's operating performance and liquidity position. Noteworthy the interest burden is expected to significantly shrink to around 2.6% of operating revenue in 2022 from 3.5% in 2019.

Good financial performances and the postponement of some investments led to a progressive accumulation of liquidity which significantly improved over the past 3 years. Capital expenditures reached CZK 442 million in 2021 (17.4% of total expenditures), significantly below the budgeted CZK 662 million. Moody's projects the capital expenditures share in total expenditures to remain contained in 2022 as the key investment project for swimming pool reconstruction is postponed to 2023-24. Current liquidity position is strong, representing about 34% of operating revenues in 2021. Moody's expects it to rise to 40% of operating revenues or 65% of NDID in 2022.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Liberec will maintain strong liquidity position and preserve its sound gross operating balance in 2022-23 thanks to conservative financial management.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Liberec's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), neutral to low exposure to environmental, social and governance risks.

Environmental considerations are not material to Liberec's rating. Issuer profile score is neutral to low (E-2), reflecting low exposure to physical climate, water management and waste and pollution risks.

We assess Liberec's social issuer profile score as neutral to low (S-2), reflecting contained exposure to social risks across most categories. Good access to basic services, reasonable access to education, health care institutions and affordable housing drive the low exposure to these risks.

Liberec's solid institutions and governance profile is captured by a neutral to low G issuer profile score (G-2). The management shows a conservative approach with solid governance and management practices. Liberec publishes transparent and timely financial reports.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for this entity. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Czech Republic, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 40,793 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -5.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.4% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.6% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 3.6% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: a1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 08 February 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Liberec, City of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially increased

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Liberec's ratings could result from one or the combination of the following: (1) strengthened liquidity position; (2) substantial reduction in Liberec's debt burden and (3) further improvement of operating performance. In addition, an upgrade in the Czech government rating could also potentially lead to an upgrade in the city's ratings provided its financial metrics are maintained.

A downward pressure on the city's ratings could occur in case of material reduction in operating margins and significant increase in debt levels. In addition, a downgrade of the Czech government rating could also exert downward pressure on the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

