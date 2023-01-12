Moody's upgrades the City of Lindsborg's (KS) GO to A1 and assigns A1 issuer rating

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Lindsborg, KS' general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds to A1 from A2. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned the city an A1 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review for possible upgrade that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has approximately $6.3 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating incorporates a stable economic base, strong financial position, and low leverage that will grow in the near term. The rating also incorporates financial reporting that does not disclose non-cash assets and liabilities, capital asset values, depreciation, or other post-employment benefit liability. The city's resident income adjusted for regional price parity of 96.5% is in line with the national median for the rating category and will remain sound due to a stable resident population and unemployment rate that is consistently much lower than the nation. Similarly, wealth levels are in-line with the rating category median with a full value per capita of $61,793 and this is expected to remain solid, benefiting primarily from organic assessed value growth. The city's economic growth rate through fiscal 2020 (based on McPherson County) has outpaced that of the nation, but has experienced significant volatility historically given the area's large manufacturing reliance, and this volatility will continue.

The rating also incorporates the city's very strong reserves that are anticipated to marginally decline on a nominal basis in the near term, but remain very strong as a percent of revenue. Fiscal 2022 estimates indicate a slight deficit due primarily to an anticipated drawdown in the electric fund and general fund, however city officials typically budget conservatively. Regardless, reserves would remain strong at approximately 110% of revenue. The fiscal 2023 budget is balanced and no significant draws on reserves are planned in the near term.

The fiscal 2021 long-term liabilities ratio totals a low 88% of revenue, although this will increase to a still manageable 127% of fiscal 2022 estimated revenue subsequent to a planned $2 million debt issuance for future projects. No additional borrowing is planned in the short-term, with city officials prioritizing cash-funding projects where possible, primarily taking place in the city's electric fund. Adjusted fixed costs as of fiscal 2021 are also low at 4.7% of revenue and will remain a manageable 11% of fiscal 2022 estimated revenue when including the planned near-term borrowing. The city participates in the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System and has met or exceeded our tread water indicator over the past four years.

The A1 rating on the city's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is equivalent to the A1 issuer rating given an unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the city.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in resident income and full value per capita

- Trend of less volatile, positive economic conditions - Strengthening of financial reporting that does not uncover additional credit weaknesses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating deficits that result in a materially weakened financial profile

- Significant increase in leverage - Material deterioration of economic growth

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation unlimited tax bonds are general obligations of the city payable as to both principal and interest from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the city limits. The full faith, credit, and resources of the city are irrevocably pledged for the prompt payments of the principal of and interest on the bonds as they become due.

PROFILE

The City of Lindsborg, KS is located in McPherson County (Aa3 ratings under review) approximately 75 miles northwest of downtown Wichita (Aa2 stable). The city covers approximately 1.7 square miles and has approximately 3,776 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Blake Meneley

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Heather Guss

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

