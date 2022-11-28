Moody's upgrades the City of Norwich, NY's issuer and GOLT ratings to A2

New York, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Norwich, NY's issuer and GOLT ratings to A2 from A3. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes the review for possible upgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has approximately $8.6 million of GOLT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to A2 reflects the reduced emphasis on tax base size in the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The rating also reflects the city's recent operating surpluses that have led to improved liquidity and financial reserves and manageable fixed costs balanced by above-average leverage (driven largely by high OPEB liabilities) and below-average property wealth and resident income.

The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and the issuer rating reflects both the city's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge supporting debt service.

The city's strong financial management has driven a return to balanced operations supporting healthy reserves, which have grown during the last few years due to multiyear surpluses. Management expects to realize surpluses of roughly $500,000 in the general fund, $360,000 in the water fund, and a modest $50,000 in the sewer fund in fiscal 2022. The tentative 2023 budget projects a modest surplus of $113,899. Roughly 20% of the city's revenue is derived from sales and use taxes, which represents a partial hedge against the current inflationary environment and tight labor market. Management expects the city's total reserves to continue to grow modestly over the next several years and to remain stable thereafter.

Total leverage will likely remain between 300% and 400% of revenue due mostly to unfunded pension and retiree healthcare (OPEB) liabilities. Debt and unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities total 350% of operating revenues, which is manageable though slightly elevated for the rating category. Limited future capital improvement plans include a $4 million water project authorization, which will be funded with a $2.8 million USDA loan and a $1.2 million draw of reserves. The project is expected to start in 2023 and management is currently working on securing grants to reduce the loan amount. The fixed-cost ratio is expected to remain close to 20%, which is in line with peers. The city's leverage will remain manageable given its stable financial operations and healthy reserves levels. The city adopted GASB 75 in 2021, disclosing their unfunded OPEB liability for the first time.

Norwich's resident income and wealth levels are below average and low for the rating category with adjusted median household income is equal to only 60.8% of the national median. Full value per capita is also weak at just under $39,000. Modest development is expected in the near future as the city was awarded $10 million by the NY's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which will fund multiple projects, including a contribution to a boutique hotel on which work will start in 2023. After spiking at the high of the pandemic, the county's unemployment rate has come down and, as of September 2022 was 2.7%, lower than state (3.9%) and the national rates (3.3%).

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to cities with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction in long-term liabilities or associated fixed costs

- Improved wealth and income profile

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operational imbalance leading to material declines in reserves

- Growth in long-term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by a general obligation pledge as limited by the Property Tax Cap - Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

PROFILE

The city is located in the center of the triangle formed by the cities of Syracuse, Utica and Binghamton in Chenango County. Norwich has a population of 6,629 and is approximately 60 miles southeast of Syracuse. City services include water and sewer, police protection, ambulance services, and fire protection.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Claudia Rodriguez

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

