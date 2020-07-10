Moody's upgrades the City of Rochester, NY's 2019 Series II BANs to MIG 1

New York, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to MIG 1 from MIG 2 the rating on the City of Rochester, NY's Bond Anticipation Notes, 2019 Series II. The upgrade affects $68.9 million in debt outstanding. The rating action is in conjunction with the publication of a revised methodology for assigning municipal short-term ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to MIG 1 from MIG 2 reflects the publication on July 10, 2020 of the Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology. The methodology combines and replaces three methodologies: US Bond Anticipation Notes and Related Instruments Methodology published October 2019, the Short-Term Cash Flow Notes methodology published April 2013, and the Municipal Bonds and Commercial Paper Supported by a Borrower's Self-Liquidity Methodology published October 2019. In this revised methodology, we changed our approaches for rating bond anticipation notes (BANs) and short-term cash flow notes. The key revisions include the elimination of the scorecards for BANs, cash flow notes, and BANs financed by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). For BANs and short-term cash flow notes the issuer's long-term credit quality is a primary factor.

The upgrade takes into consideration the city's moderate underlying credit quality (reflected in its A2 negative long-term rating), adequate liquidity, and demonstrated history of market access. Under the revised methodology, a long-term rating of A2 is more likely to be associated with a short-term rating of MIG 1 than MIG 2.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Rochester. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Rochester changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant deterioration in net cash position

- Downgrade of long-term rating

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the notes is secured by the city's general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

PROFILE

The city, located between Syracuse and Buffalo, encompasses 37 square miles in Monroe County on Lake Ontario. The City is one of the Big 5 cities in New York, which means the school district is a component unit of the City. The city is the third largest in the state with an estimated population 209,463 as of 2017.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Robert Weber

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dan Seymour

Additional Contact

Rtgs And Proc Ovsght

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

