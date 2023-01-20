Moody's upgrades the City of Royse City, TX's issuer rating to Aa2 and upgrades revenue debt rating to A1

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Royse City, TX's issuer rating to Aa2 from Aa3. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the North Texas Municipal Water District's Sabine Creek Wastewater Interceptor System revenue debt rating to A1 from A2. The North Texas Municipal Water District's Sabine Creek Wastewater Interceptor System revenue debt rating is based on our credit assessment of the system's sole participant, Royse City Water and Sewer Enterprise. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties methodology. The city has approximately $31.4 million in outstanding general obligation debt as of September 30, 2021. The Sabine Creek Wastewater Interceptor System has approximately $330,000 in revenue debt as of September 30, 2021.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907921276 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa2 from Aa3 reflects the city's strong economic growth driven by ongoing commercial and residential development, strong fund balance and liquidity ratios, and manageable debt ratios that are expected to remain manageable as growth continues. The city's economy is very strong and benefits from its close proximity to the DFW metroplex. The city has seen steady population growth in recent years with the population growing by almost 50% between 2010 and 2020. Assessed values have seen steady growth over the past several years, reaching $1.7 billion in fiscal 2023, and will continue to grow with significant ongoing residential development. Royce City's financial performance is strong, exhibiting steadily increasing revenues in both the governmental and business type activities. Management's conservative budget practices have resulted in a history of surplus operations bolstering reserves. Finances will remain strong as growth continues and sales tax receipts continue to outperform budget expectations. Long-term liabilities and fixed costs are low relative to similarly rated peers though are expected to increase to accommodate additional capital needs associated with growth in the city. The city is likely to issue debt within the next few year for road and water infrastructure expansion projects.

The upgrade of the North Texas Municipal Water District's Sabine Creek Wastewater Interceptor System to A1 from A2 reflects our credit assessment of its sole participant, Royse City Water and Sewer Enterprise's strong asset condition, strong debt service coverage and ample cash reserves. The Sabine Creek Wastewater Interceptor System has strong legal provisions securing the debt and satisfactory financial performance maintained by a sound management team.

Royse City Water and Sewer Enterprise is very small with a system size of $4.9 million, but is stable with very strong finances and solid management. The enterprise's revenues are derived from water charges for services (43%), sewer charges for services (27%), and impact fees (28%) with the top customers consisting primarily of builder accounts, HOAs and the school district which has remained consistent. While the utility does not have a formal days cash on hand policy, liquidity has remained consistently strong and ended fiscal 2021 with 576 days cash on hand. Rates have remained unchanged since 2018, but the utility is expecting to implement new rates in the spring of 2023 as the result of a recently completely rate study.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in the city's long term liabilities and fixed costs

- Continued expansion of the tax base that leads to an increase in the city's full value per capita

- Increase in the Water and Sewer Enterprise system size and revenues

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in financial reserves

- Additional leverage absent corresponding revenue growth

- Material leveraging of the Water and Sewer Enterprise system's pledged revenues

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates constitute direct obligations of the city, payable from a combination of (i) the levy and collection of a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property located within the City, and (ii) a pledge of surplus net revenues of the City's Waterworks and Sewer System.

The bonds are special obligations of North Texas Municipal Water District payable both as to principal and interest solely from and secured by a lien on and pledge of gross revenues to be received by the district from the Sabine Creek Wastewater Interceptor System participants which in this case only includes the city of Royse City.

PROFILE

Royse City is located in Rockwall (Aa2), Collin (Aaa stable) and Hunt (Aa2) counties and approximately 35 miles northeast of the City of Dallas (A1 stable). In 2020, Royse City had a population of 13,773 residents.

The North Texas Municipal Water District is a conservation and reclamation district created in 1951 to provide water to cities in north central Texas. The district serves a 2,200 square mile area across ten counties. The interceptor system was created in 2003 in order to adequately transport wastewater to the District's Sabine Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment System in order to control water pollution, and protect, improve and enhance the water quality of Sabine Creek and the Sabine River.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907921276 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation

- Participation: Access to Management

- Participation: Access to Internal Documents

- Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brittany Burrell

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicolanne Serrano

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

