Moody's upgrades the City of South Hutchinson's (KS) GO to A2 and assigns A2 issuer rating

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of South Hutchinson, KS' general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds to A2 from A3. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned the city an A2 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city had approximately $8.0 million of outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects the city's strong financial operations that have substantially improved the city's liquidity. The rating also incorporates that while the city's liquidity is very strong relative to revenue, reported fund balance may not provide an accurate representation of available resources because cash basis reporting does not include information on non-cash assets and liabilities. The city's economic base is limited and somewhat concentrated, but regional economic growth is currently outpacing the nation. The city's audit does not disclose capital asset values and deprecation used to calculate the capital asset depreciation ratio. Absent those disclosures, our rating considers the potential for leverage to increase to reinvest in capital assets. However, the city's very low leverage provides it capacity to issue a material amount of debt while keeping leverage moderate.

While regional economic trends are positive, the city is susceptible to economic fluctuations given stagnant population trends, aging population and taxpayer concentration. The city's resident income adjusted for regional price parity and full value per capita are weak for the rating category at 75.4% of the US and $55,000, respectively, though in line with peers in the state. There are some positive economic indicators such as the city's low unemployment rate of 1.7% compared to the state's 2.5% and nation's 3.4%, as of November 2022. The city benefits from close proximity to employment opportunities in the adjacent Hutchinson, KS and the regional economic growth rate through fiscal 2021 (based on Reno County) has slightly outpaced the nation.

The city's very strong liquidity is anticipated to remain stable for at least the next few years given positive revenues trends and tight expenditure control implemented over the past several years. Although audited financial statements are not yet available, the city estimates that fiscal 2022 ended with a sizable surplus that increased cash $1.4 million and maintaining liquidity well over 100% of revenue when adjusting for transfers. The fiscal 2023 budget plans for a small operating deficit however reserves will remain very strong. The city operates a water and sewer utility that comprises one third of total revenue and holds approximately 40% of the city's total liquidity. The city currently has plans for a rate study that will recommend future utility rate increases and include a capital improvement plan for the system.

The fiscal 2021 long-term liabilities ratio was a moderate 169% of revenue and there are no current plans to issue additional debt. Similarly, fiscal 2021 adjusted fixed costs are a moderate 11% of revenue. The city participates in the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System and has exceeded our tread water indicator over the past four years.

The A2 rating on the city's general obligation bonds positions it at the same level as the A2 issuer rating given an unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the city.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material improvement in resident income and full value per capita

-Strengthening of financial reporting that does not uncover additional credit weaknesses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Trend of operating deficits that result in a materially weakened financial profile

-Significant increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's GOULT bonds are general obligations of the city payable from ad valorem taxes levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the city. The full faith, credit and resources of the city are irrevocably pledged for the prompt payment of the bonds.

PROFILE

The City of South Hutchinson is located in Reno County, KS (Aa3), approximately 45 miles northwest of the City of Wichita (Aa2 stable) and adjacent to the City of Hutchinson (Aa3). The city encompasses approximately 2.8 square miles and had an estimated population of 2,651 in 2020.

