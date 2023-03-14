Moody's upgrades the State of Illinois to A3; outlook stable

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the issuer rating of the State of Illinois to A3 from Baa1. Moody's has also upgraded the following: to A3 from Baa1 the rating on the state's general obligation bonds; to A3 from Baa1 the rating on the state's Build Illinois sales tax bonds; and to Baa2 from Baa3 the rating on Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority bonds that are partially paid with state appropriations. The state has approximately $26 billion of general obligation bonds, $2 billion of sales tax bonds and $4 billion of appropriation bonds outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to A3 reflects continued improvement in several of the state's credit metrics. Like other states, Illinois enjoyed solid tax revenue growth over the past couple years, expanding its capacity to build financial reserves and increase payments towards outstanding liabilities. The state is on track to close fiscal 2023, which ends June 30, with further growth in reserves that are already at their strongest level in over a decade. The state is also increasing payments to its pension plans. These latter two points are evidence of improving governance.

We consider improving governance to be a key consideration in this action, under our environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, and we have updated our governance (G) issuer profile score (IPS) for Illinois to 2 from 3. Our assessment of the state's governance considers factors such as institutional structure, policy credibility and effectiveness, and budget management. Illinois' operating flexibility will remain constrained by certain institutional structures, such as the state's constitutional protection of pension benefits. The state is, however, displaying improved management of its budget by making conservative revenue assumptions and applying surplus revenue towards the payment of debt and growth in reserves.

The rating balances the current trend in these metrics with underlying challenges that will remain in place for some time. These challenges include heavy long-term liability and fixed cost burdens that constrain the state's financial flexibility and contribute to a weak financial position compared to other states, despite the recent improvement in fund balance. On top of this, the Illinois economy has for the past decade expanded at a slower pace than most states and will likely continue to do so given a weak population trend. A slowdown in revenue, caused for example by a moderate national or global recession, could be more challenging in Illinois than in other states given the relative weakness of the state's balance sheet.

The A3 rating on general obligation bonds is the same as the issuer rating and incorporates the availability of the state's broad revenue base to pay the bonds.

The A3 rating on the Build Illinois sales tax bonds primarily reflects the lack of legal and physical separation of the pledged tax revenue from the state's general financial activities. This lack of separation caps the rating at the level of the state's issuer rating, despite strong coverage of debt service by pledged sales taxes levied on a very broad economic base.

The Baa2 rating on the Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority bonds is two notches lower than the state's issuer rating. This reflects the moderate legal framework associated with the bonds and the less essential nature of the financed convention center. The moderate legal framework assessment incorporates the subject-to-appropriation nature of funds necessary to meet debt service requirements.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook balances the financial progress being made by the state with the uncertainty of the present economic climate. The state's lean financial reserves, and heavy long-term liability and fixed cost burdens make it more vulnerable than other states to a negative shift in the national or global economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued improvement in state financial performance as indicated by, for example, growing fund balance

- Accelerated economic expansion, especially as compared to other states, that indicates sustained and strong revenue growth - Moderation of the state's long-term liability and fixed cost burdens - Maintenance of fiscal management practices that support growth in reserves and stronger pension contributions

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Slow revenue growth that intensifies budgetary pressure or weakens fund balance

- Growth in leverage (debt or other unfunded liabilities) or the state's fixed cost burden - A material drop in available liquidity - A departure from fiscal management practices that support growth in reserves and stronger pension contributions

LEGAL SECURITY

Illinois general obligation bonds are a full faith and credit pledge obligation of the state. The state's General Obligation Bond Act (30 ILCS 330/1 et seq.) provides for an "irrevocable and continuing appropriation" of state funds for payment, creates a debt service fund, provides for monthly deposits into that fund and mandates the use of any state funds, if necessary, to cover a shortfall in such deposits.

Bonds issued by the Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority are partially paid with state funds, the transfer of which is subject to appropriation by the state. The authority has also pledged its own tax revenue to payment of the bonds.

Outstanding Build Illinois Bonds are payable from state sales taxes net of priority distributions to local governments and certain state funds. Net of priority distributions, about 78% of the state's annual sales taxes are available to pay the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable.

PROFILE

Illinois is home to about 12.8 million residents, making it the sixth-largest state by population. It has the fifth-largest economy among US states with an estimated gross domestic product of about $1 trillion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer, general obligation, and annual appropriation ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

