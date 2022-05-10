Moody's upgrades the University of Alaska's (AK) lease revenue bonds to Baa2 and affirms Baa1 ratings; outlook revised to positive

New York, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the University of Alaska's lease revenue bonds to Baa2 from Baa3 and affirmed the outstanding Baa1 issuer and revenue bond ratings. We have also revised the outlook to positive from negative. The system had total outstanding debt of $288 million at fiscal end 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to positive from negative was largely driven by an improved state funding outlook following three consecutive years of cuts. The system expects a state funding increase to materialize in fiscal 2023 and potentially beyond, which helps mitigate the revenue difficulties associated with ongoing enrollment declines and ending federal pandemic aid. A continued focus on managing expenses aid prospects for sustaining generally stable financial operations and liquidity, which have both improved markedly in recent years.

The affirmation of the University of Alaska's Baa1 issuer rating is supported by its important in-state role as Alaska's sole public higher education provider, while also acknowledging its ongoing student demand challenges driven by weak in-state demographics. Substantial scale and wealth along with a relatively modest amount of direct debt provides for manageable leverage. A high reliance on in-state students and substantial levels of state funding for operations, capital, and on-behalf pension payments underscore the strong ties to the State of Alaska. Further, a significant research enterprise with activity aligned to state priorities and economic interests add to its regional importance and competitive profile. However, if a shift in state economic conditions were to materialize, the system would face heightened exposure to potential reductions in state financial support resulting in financial pressures.

The affirmation of the Baa1 revenue bond ratings reflect the system's issuer rating, relatively broad array of pledged revenues, and good coverage of debt service from those revenues.

The upgrade of the lease revenue bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3 acknowledges the reduced risk of non-appropriation due to improvements in both the state funding outlook and system financial performance. The remaining one-notch distinction relative to the senior rating incorporates the subordinated nature of the obligation and the single asset nature of the lease, a dining facility on the Fairbanks campus.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook is based on a significant improvement to the state funding environment following a recent period of significant volatility. With restored state funding growth and a continued focus on expense management, the system is poised to sustain its strengthened operating performance and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Ability to sustain double-digit EBIDA margins leading to additional measured gains in unrestricted liquidity relative to expenses

- Maintenance of at least stable levels of state funding

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reductions in state funding or downturn in the state's credit quality

- Inability to adjust system operations to a lower revenue base leading to a significantly weaker operating performance - Erosion in days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

The general revenue bonds (Baa1 positive) are payable from a senior pledge of revenues derived from certain fees, charges, and rentals received by the university along with certain monies and investments under the indenture. Pledged revenue of $193 million in fiscal 2021 provided 9.0x gross coverage of debt service. In addition, the general revenue bonds are subject to an additional bonds test and sum sufficient rate covenant.

The Series 2012 Lease Revenue Bonds (Baa2 positive), which were issued for a dining facility at the Fairbanks campuses, are a subordinate obligation to the general revenue bonds. Under a Facilities Lease, the university is obligated to make annual payments sized to cover debt service in full over the duration of the 32 year ground lease. The university is able to terminate the lease if the state fails to appropriate sufficient funds within any annual budget to pay the lease by providing written notice to the issuer (Community Properties Alaska, Inc.) and trustee within 10 business days of the enactment of the budget. There is no debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

The University of Alaska, a land- sea- and space-grant system, was established in Fairbanks by Congress in 1915 as the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines. It operates campuses throughout the state, including urban campuses in Fairbanks (UA's organized research hub), Anchorage and Juneau, each with distinct academic programs. UA provides all levels of higher education, including certificates, associates and baccalaureate programs. It served nearly 21,000 headcount students for fall 2021 and had consolidated revenue of $715 million in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

