Moody's upgrades the Village of Clayton's, NY's issuer and GOLT ratings to Baa1; outlook is stable

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the Village of Clayton, NY's issuer and GOLT ratings to Baa1 from Baa2. The issuer rating reflects the village's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes the review for possible upgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The village has approximately $20.4 million of GOLT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Baa1 reflects the reduced emphasis on tax base size and the inclusion of all governmental funds and business-type activities in the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The rating also reflects the village's healthy reserves, above-average leverage (driven by debt), elevated fixed-cost ratio, average property wealth and resident income profile, and environmental vulnerability related to flooding.

The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and the issuer rating reflects both the village's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge supporting debt service.

After multiyear deficits in the general fund balance, the village realized modest surpluses of roughly $186,000 and $445,000 in fiscal 2020 and 2021, respectively. According to management, the village realized another surplus of roughly $300,000 in fiscal 2022 which ended May 31 and for which an audit is not yet available. The village also benefits from healthy reserves and liquidity. Not including the capital fund, the village's fund balance totaled $2.4 million at the close of fiscal 2021 representing 46% of 2021 revenue. Liquidity totaled $2.1 million representing 41% of revenue. While these balances are quite healthy on a percentage basis, we note that they are still lower than typical on a nominal basis, which reflects the village's small scale of operations. Over the last several years, management has demonstrated willingness to increase property taxes to support balanced operations. We expect the village's total reserves to increase very modestly over the near future.

Total leverage will likely remain elevated and between 450% and 500% of revenue due mostly to debt issuance to support various water and sewer infrastructure projects. The fixed-cost ratio is also elevated at 28% of revenue but will remain manageable. We expect total leverage and fixed-costs to modestly increase in the near future as the village plans to issue roughly $1.2 million in debt for ongoing water and sewer infrastructure improvements. These improvements will be key in helping the village manage flooding, which in 2017 and 2019 caused material damage to the village's waterfront. Favorably, the village does not offer other post-employment benefit (OPEB).

Clayton's resident income and wealth levels are average with adjusted median household income equal to 84.2% of the national median and full value per capita equal to $99,306. The village population's median age is 47, which is well above the national median of 38, with approximately 25% of residents 65 or older. After spiking at the height of the pandemic (8.4%), the county's unemployment rate has come down and, as of October 2022, was 2.7%, lower than state rate of 3.6% and the national rate of 3.4%. The village economy is dependent on tourism given its location on the U.S. mainland side of the Thousand Island region. Village management does not expect any major new development in the near future.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the village's leverage will remain manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction in long-term liabilities or associated fixed costs

- Improved demographics, wealth and income

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration in the village's financial performance

- Material growth in long-term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by a general obligation pledge as limited by the Property Tax Cap - Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

PROFILE

The Village of Clayton is located on the Canadian border and the St. Lawrence River in Jefferson County (Aa3/NOO). It is approximately 90 miles north of the City of Syracuse (A1 stable) and 27 miles north of Fort Drum, near the Thousand Islands archipelago. As of 2020, the village had approximately 1,932 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Claudia Rodriguez

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael Wertz

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

