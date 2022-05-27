Moody's upgrades the deposit ratings of Rawbank with a positive outlook and changes the outlook to positive on the foreign currency deposit ratings of Equity BCDC

Outlook is positive on the long-term deposit ratings of both banks. Moody's has also upgraded the BCA of both banks

London, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of Rawbank S.A. (Rawbank) to Caa1 from Caa2. Moody's has also affirmed the Caa1 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of Equity Banque Commerciale du Congo S.A (Equity BCDC) and changed the outlook to positive from stable on the long-term foreign currency deposit rating.

Moody's has also upgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) of both banks to caa1 from caa2. At the same time, Moody's has maintained the positive outlook on the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Rawbank and on the long-term local currency deposit rating of Equity BCDC.

A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- UPGRADE OF STAND ALONE BCAs OF THE TWO BANKS REFLECTS THE IMPROVED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT, AS WELL AS BANKS' RESILIENT AND IMPROVED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Moody's upgrade of the BCAs of the two Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-based banks to caa1 from caa2 reflects the banks' resilient and improving financial performance, as well as improving operating environment in the DRC since 2021.

Robust growth prospects support the improving operating environment in DRC. Moody's anticipates real GDP growth of 6.4% in 2022 (and exceeding 6% on average over 2021-25), following estimated real GDP growth of 5.7% in 2021. In particular, the mining sector has proven resilient and is likely to continue to grow rapidly. While the country terms of trade will be negatively impacted by higher energy and food imports, they are likely to be more than compensated by the DRC's growing mining production, which is supported by high copper and cobalt prices as well as increasing demand levels.

The upgrade of Rawbank's BCA to caa1 from caa2 reflects the bank's improving asset quality, as loan performance increased following the pandemic (problem loans/gross loans declined to 3.1% in 2021, from 5.0% in 2020). Profitability has also improved, reflecting higher business activity amid strong commodity prices. The bank has strong liquidity (73.7% liquid assets/tangible banking assets in 2021) and deposit-based funding underpinned by a strong franchise. These positive considerations, however, remain tempered by DRC's challenging, albeit improving, operating environment, as well as the bank's modest capitalisation, concentrated loan book and government exposure.

The upgrade of Equity BCDC's BCA to caa1 from caa2 reflects the bank's improving asset quality, as loan performance and recoveries improved following the pandemic impact in 2020 (problem loans/gross loans declined to 7.5% in 2021, from 11.2% in 2020). Equity BCDC also has strong and established corporate banking franchise, which drives resilient profitability, combined with sound deposit funding and high liquid resources (69.7% liquid assets/tangible banking assets in 2021). Following the completion in 2020 of the merger between BCDC and Equity Bank Congo S.A., Moody's expects Equity BCDC's credit profile to improve over the medium term, through the transfer of industry best practices and technological know-how from Equity Group Holdings Plc (EGH). However, these positive considerations are tempered by DRC's difficult, albeit improving, operating environment, the bank's still high problem loans, concentrated loan book and modest capitalisation.

-- ADJUSTED BCAs ARE ALIGNED WITH BCAs

The upgrade of Rawbank's Adjusted BCA to caa1 from caa2 reflects the upgraded BCA to caa1 from caa2.

The affirmation of Equity BCDC's Adjusted BCA at the caa1 level reflects the upgraded BCA to caa1 from caa2. While Moody's continues to assess as "high" the likelihood of affiliate support in case of need from EGH, this does not translate in any notch of uplift at this stage (as compared to one previously) given the combination of negative outlook on Equity Bank (Kenya) Limited, and the Caa1 sovereign rating of DRC. The "high" likelihood of affiliate support in case of need reflects EGH's control of Equity BCDC and the strategic fit of Equity BCDC within EGH's operations.

-- LONG TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS ARE ALIGNED WITH ADJUSTED BCAs

The upgrade of Rawbank's long-term deposit ratings to Caa1 from Caa2 reflects the upgrade of the bank's caa1 BCA, as well as Moody's continued assessment of a low likelihood of government support in case of need (which translates into the absence of government support uplift). The low probability of government support in case of need reflects the government's limited capacity, and limited track record, to provide support if needed.

The affirmation of Equity BCDC's long-term deposit ratings at Caa1 reflects the affirmation of the bank's Adjusted BCA at caa1.

-- POSITIVE OUTLOOKS REFLECT POSITIVE OUTLOOK ON THE SOVEREIGN RATING, AS WELL AS POTENTIAL UPWARDS PRESSURE FROM THE BANKS' CONTINUED SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The positive outlooks on the banks' long-term ratings are aligned with the positive outlook on the sovereign rating, which signals potential further strengthening in the operating environment that could support the banks' financial performance and credit profiles.

The positive outlook on the sovereign rating reflects (a) DRC's robust economic prospects (driven by the mining sector and potential for improved economic resiliency from the implementation of structural reforms under the current IMF program), and (b) the increase in official foreign currency reserves (which may reduce the exposure to downturns in commodity prices and severe episodes of macroeconomic volatility). Moody's expects the country's economic growth to be robust, with real GDP growth estimated at 6.4% in 2022 and 6.9% in 2023, compared to 5.7% in 2021 and 1.7% in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards pressure on DRC banks' long-term ratings could develop through (a) continued financial performance resilience amid the strong economic growth, as well as (b) a strengthening operating environment as would be indicated by an upgrade in the sovereign rating.

Downward pressure on DRC banks' ratings could develop through (a) a deterioration in the sovereign's credit profile, and/or (b) a significant weakening in the operating environment in DRC, and/or (c) a material deterioration in the banks' solvency and liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Equity Banque Commerciale du Congo S.A.

Upgrade:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to caa1 from caa2

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed caa1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed B3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa1, Outlook Changed to Positive from Stable

....Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Caa1, Outlook Remains Positive

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Positive(m)

..Issuer: Rawbank S.A.

Upgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to caa1 from caa2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to caa1 from caa2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to B3(cr) from Caa1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2, Outlook Remains Positive

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa1

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

