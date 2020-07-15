Moody's upgrades the national scale issuer rating of the Municipality of Ramos Arizpe to A3.mx from Baa1.mx

Mexico, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V. ("Moody's")
upgraded the Mexican national scale issuer rating of the Municipality
of Ramos Arizpe to A3.mx from Baa1.mx. Moody's also
affirmed Ramos Arizpe's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and global scale
issuer rating of ba3 and Ba3. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE NSR ISSUER RATING UPGRADE
The upgrade of the Mexican national scale issuer rating reflects sustained
improvements in recent years in the municipality's cash financing,
operating balances' and in its liquidity, as well as expectations
that it is relatively well positioned to weather the economic recession
in 2020 caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Over the last two years both Ramos Arizpe's gross operating balance (GOB)
and cash financing balance have steadily improved, rising to 25.9%
of operating revenues and 12.8% of total revenues in 2019,
respectively, positioning its results above its Ba3 Mexican peers.
These results were driven mainly through strong expenditure controls in
conjunction with a grew in the revenues. Between 2017 and 2019
expenses registered a compound annual growth rate (cagr) of -3.9%
while revenues had a 10% cagr. Cash financing surpluses
supported a modest rise in liquidity, with the municipality's ratio
of cash to current liabilities increasing to 0.63 times (x) in
2019 from 0.43x in 2018. Though, even at these improved
levels, the municipality's liquidity position remains relatively
tight, risks are somewhat contained by the fact that the municipality
doesn't rely on short-term debt and has no intention to acquire
short term financing in 2020-21.
Moody's expects the economic crisis in 2020 will have only a moderate
impact on Ramos Arizpe's fiscal accounts. The local economy is
primarily focused on the automotive industry, which has been deemed
an essential industry in Mexico, and Ramos Arizpe was therefore
one of the first municipalities in Mexico to reopen its economy.
Moody's therefore expects that Ramos Arizpe could see faster recovery
compared to other municipalities, even while maintaining spending
controls. Given these trends, Moody's estimates that in 2020-21
Ramos Arizpe will continue to post gross operating surpluses (on average
equivalent to 10.4%), as well as lower but balanced
cash financing results that in turn would result in a cash to current
liabilities ratio of 0.53x, in line with other Ba3 Mexican
rated peers.
RATIONALE FOR THE BCA AND GSR ISSUER RATING AFFIRMATION
The affirmation of Ramos Arizpe's Ba3 rating reflects the municipality's
very low debt levels, high own source revenues collection and the
absence of material contingent liabilities.
Ramos Arizpe's net direct and indirect debt is on a declining trend and
fell to a low 3.7% of its operating revenues in 2019.
Given that the municipality has no plans to acquire short- or long-term
debt Moody's expects that this ratio will continue to decrease to a very
low 2.3% of operating revenues by the end of 2021.
In terms of own source revenues collection, Ramos Arizpe continues
to maintain very strong collections, which in 2019 were equivalent
to 55% of operating revenues, above other Ba3 Mexican rated
peers (33.8%). For 2020-21 we expect a moderate
reduction in this ratio to an average of 50.2%, a
level that would still exceed the Ba3 median.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook of Ramos Arizpe's ratings reflects the forecast that
the municipality's debt burden will continue to decrease. The stable
outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the municipality will record
lower but balanced financial margins and positive operating balances,
despite the expectations of lower federal transfers for the Mexican regional
and local governments in 2020.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
In Moody's assessment, environmental and social considerations are
not material to the ratings. Governance considerations are material
to Ramos Arizpe's ratings. Governance and management is considered
average and similar to other Mexican peers, reflects relatively
poor transparency, as evidenced by delays in the publishing of financial
statements.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
If the municipality maintains sustained positive financial balances and
a strengthening of its liquidity position, while continue to post
operating surpluses, the ratings could face upward pressure.
On the other hand, if the liquidity and the cash financing balances
significantly deteriorate, then Ramos Arizpe's ratings would face
downward pressure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local
Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Municipality of Ramos Arizpe's rating is between 01/01/2015 and 12/31/2019
(source: Municipality of Ramos Arizpe financial statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 21/04/2020.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
